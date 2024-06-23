Latto Teases Album Title & Brings Out 21 Savage, Usher, & More Guests At Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

Latto made HOT 107.9 Atlanta history as the first female artist to headline the Birthday Bash, and she made that importance very clear.

Latto recently made Atlanta's HOT 107.9 radio station history by becoming the first female artist to headline their Birthday Bash festival in the city. Moreover, she treated fans to a pretty energetic, star-studded, and monumental show that teased the title of her upcoming new album as Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The ATL femcee brought out her rumored boo 21 Savage, Usher, Summer Walker, Anycia, and Rasheeda as special guests for the performance as well, making sure that folks had new things to look forward to every few songs. It all seemed like a lot of fun, and like she's almost ready to take things to the next level with her soon-to-come LP.

Furthermore, this Birthday Bash performance also prompted some interesting theories and possible updates on the whole Ice Spice beef. For those unaware, Latto seemed to directly diss Spice by referencing her "Think U The S**t (Fart)" song in a tweet, following months of tension and back-and-forths. In addition, this HOT 107.9 performance's tease of a potential new album title with Sugar Honey Iced Tea also adds to this theory and saga. After all, spell out the acronym behind that possible album title, and you've got a whole lot of shade over the Bronx femcee's earlier 2024 single.

Latto Teases New Album's Title

Meanwhile, Latto is also making headlines thanks to Azealia Banks' viral thoughts on her. "She is really missing out on so much iconicness by not being 'mulatto,'" Banks suggested on Twitter. "2nd off, for all that social backlash and for people to be dumb enough not to realize her name is still Mulatto but abbreviated should prove that they stupid internet anger addicts. Who are not as socially insightful as they think they are and made all that ruckus just to get hoodwinked. PLUS IS HER CALLING HERSELF MULATTO AT ALL EVEN SLIGHTLY AS DENIGRATING And DETRIMENTAL AS BLACK ARTISTS CALLING THEMSELVES AND THEIR PEERS N*****S ALL DAY?????????????????"

More Clips From The Birthday Bash: 21 Savage, Usher & More

Regardless of what wild takes there are concerning Latto online, she continues to impress, apply pressure, and build a lot of support and anticipation for her next big move. Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later. It's been a long journey up to this point and we haven't gotten a full-length release in a while. So we'll see what guests pop up, what the final title will be, and what she will lyrically and commercially stun with.