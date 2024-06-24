Latto Had To Help Usher Sing At Birthday Bash Due To Technical Difficulties

The Atlanta-based superstars tried to perform "Superstar" together, but when Usher's mic gave out, Latto stepped up and gave it her all.

Latto recently brought out a whole slew of special guests for her historic headline performance at Atlanta's HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash concert, the first by a female in the station's bash's history. However, things didn't always go perfect, as Usher faced some technical mic issues while trying to perform his track "Superstar." She stepped in with her own vocals and helped him sing it and move onto another cut, and he paid tribute to her with a tender speech. "You know, we have this thing that we do in Atlanta, where we just seem to keep making history. Tonight, Latto made history, being the first female to [headline] Birthday Bash. We wanna give her her flowers one time."

Furthermore, Latto and Usher have developed a pretty close bond in recent years, bolstered by collaborations like her appearance on his new album COMING HOME. It's great to see older and newer generations come together and support each other, even when their genre focuses might not always line up perfectly. Artists don't always maintain this as a priority these days, but it's resulted in some killer crossovers and opportunities over the years. We can't help but wonder who will be the next multi-generational duo to cause a splash and try to create a big moment.

Latto Helps Usher Sing At Birthday Bash

Meanwhile, we know for sure that the tension between older and newer artists doesn't usually compare to that between two rising stars, as we're literally seeing right now. For example, a lot of folks think that Ice Spice and Latto are locked in a not-so-cold war, trading some pretty direct shots and easily spottable subliminals. Whether or not this is the case, the perceived feud is certainly pushing their promo machines pretty heavily. Maybe it's not that deep, but it's working out in their favor either way.

Still, maybe it would be best if the industry didn't push a beef between two femcees for little reason other than they can. Nevertheless, there is too much giving credence to this idea for us to make a proper judgement. We'll see whether there's actually tension here if if they are as debunked as Sexyy Red beef rumors. Either way, Latto will likely continue to find massive success.