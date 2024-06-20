Sexyy Red Shuts Down Rumor That She's Feuding With Latto

The girls are all good.

Sexyy Red is ready to battle. She went as far as to say that she'd drag the "ol' bones" of fellow rapper Khia during a 2023 disagreement. That being said, Red isn't trying to start drama for the sake of drama. The rapper noticed that fans had been hyping up a comment that Latto's sister made about Latto trying to copy Sexyy Red's style. The internet waited with baited breath to see if Red would take the bait, and pop off on Latto. The rapper did the opposite. She went out of her way to clarify that she had no issue with Latto despite the allegations.

Sexyy Red hopped on Instagram the clear the air. She commented under the video of Latto's sister and assured all of her fans that she was cool with Latto. "I didn't say nun about this girl period," Red wrote. "I don't have ah problem with @latto." Bizarrely, this isn't the first time Sexyy Red has had to deny rumors that she was beefing with Latto. The same exact situation happened in November 2023. Red liked a post about girls trying to make TRU Religion a trendy brand again, and Latto posted a photo of herself in TRU Religion shortly after. Fans tried to connect the dots, but Sexyy Red once again intervened on X (formerly Twitter). "Definitely not shading her," she tweeted. "I’m direct wit it whatever I gotta say."

Sexyy Red And Latto Have Worked On Multiple Songs

Sexyy Red and Latto have a track record of working well together. They both appeared on the Yung Nudy song "Peaches & Eggplants" in 2023, and hopped on the Cardi B single "Motion." There hasn't been any documented instances of tension between Red and Latto. The timing of Latto's sister's accusation was a bit odd, though. Shortly after Latto's sister put Latto on blast for biting, Sexyy Red posted a message to her Instagram Story. The photo appeared to be taken in the backseat of the car, but it was the text over it that grabbed the most attention. "I'm you h*es blueprint," she wrote. "I'm gettin' sick of it." The timing is uncanny, if the two posts were in fact unrelated.

To Sexyy Red's credit, she's been complaining about copycats since she blew up. "There wasn’t any girls rapping like that," she told Rolling Stone. "So everyone was like, 'You should just rap.'" Red also defended a rapper who's known for beefing with other female rappers: Nicki Minaj. "They be saying that, but I never seen that," she asserted. "She don’t got to shout me out. So when she does, I appreciate it. I don’t see Nicki beef with people." Sexyy Red and Minaj may get along, but the former definitely seems to be different in her approach.