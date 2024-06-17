Sexyy Red Proudly Showcases Her Boob Job In New Dance Video

Sexyy Red has been having a phenomenal 2024.

Sexyy Red has quickly developed into one of hip-hop's biggest stars. Overall, she has proven to be an artist who can make hits seemingly at will. Her first big project Hood Hottest Princess was filled to the brim with hits. Moreover, her follow-up In Sexyy We Trust has also garnered praise for having an extensive amount of bangers. On top of all of this, Sexyy Red has been able to garner critical acclaim from Pitchfork and Anthony Fantano. She's also been getting booked for the biggest festivals in the world.

It has been a whirlwind 18 months for Sexyy, and she has certainly been treating herself amidst her success. For instance, just last week, it was made evident that Sexyy had undergone plastic surgery to increase the size of her breasts. Recently, Sexyy took to Instagram yet again, this time with a dancing video in which her new boob job is on full display. As you can tell, Sexyy is pretty proud of her recent body modification, although fans have quite a bit to say about it.

Sexyy Red Takes To The Gram

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, not everyone was thrilled with Sexyy's antics. "My girl was perfect especially after this last baby… now they too big," one person wrote. Meanwhile, others decided to take shots at Sexyy's fashion sense. "Her outfits be so disturbing," a fan noted. "Her style is THEE worse," wrote another. While some fans don't like Sexyy's image, there is no doubt that the artist herself is comfortable in her own skin.

Let us know what you think about Sexyy Red and her music, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is one of the best women rappers out right now? How do you think her career is going to develop in these coming years? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.