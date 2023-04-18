plastic surgery
- Pop CultureDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses SpeculationMonica's been busy preparing to join Nicki Minaj on the upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour, but she found time to respond to speculation about her curves floating around the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAzealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj's Butt Proves She's BrokeAzealia Banks is team Meg.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeErica Banks' BBL Enhancement Is Giving New Body: VideoThe last time she went under the knife, Banks told her followers not to ask what she spent because it's "4x [their] rent."By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes BBL Update: 31-Year-Old Wants Internet Sleuths To Mind Their BusinessThe "How to Act" hitmaker had plenty to say on IG Live about being in touch with both your inner masculine and feminine sides.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes' Plastic Surgery Has Him Feeling Like "Finesse2Fine"One of the rapper's most recent exes put him on blast for allegedly going under the knife after he announced that he's going back to only dating one woman at a time earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Says She's Never Had Work Done On Her Face And Never WillSZA spoke on a lot of fan theories floating around online about her. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCoi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob JobCoi Leray got some advice on her endeavor.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Noticeably Slimmer Body Sparks Breast & Butt Reduction RumoursSeveral of the Kar-Jenner sisters have been showing off their trim bodies online this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTony Yayo Wants Credit For "The BBL Movement"The G-Unit rapper tapped Buffie the Body to star in his "So Seductive" music video back in the day, which he believes sparked the current trend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Teenage Throwback Photo Proves She's Her Mother's DaughterEven before getting filler in her face, Angela White always had beautifully high cheekbones.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRaven-Symone Reveals She Had A Seizure During Breast ReductionRaven-Symone recently revealed that she had multiple plastic surgeries before the age of 18.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Boob Job At 19 Left Her Feeling Regretful, Would Be Sad If Stormi Webster Did The SameOn the finale of the "Kardashians," Jenner and her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou sat down to discuss her plastic surgery, two children, and other hot topics.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBlac Chyna Looks Noticeably Different Months After Removing Filler & Implants: Photos2023 has been a year full of transitions for Angela White.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Previews New Single About Plastic Surgery, Blueface Continues To Support HerWhile performing her debut song, "Stewie," at Druski's show earlier this month, Jaidyn Alexis was booed by some attendees.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLatto Gets A Personal Trainer Instead Of Plastic SurgeryLatto opened up on her choice to go with a more natural option.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Tragic DeathDr. Zachary Okhah failed to mention his deceased patient in his statement, leaving Jacky's loved ones feeling disappointed.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeNicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms Breast Reduction: "New B**bs Who Dis?"The mother of one discussed the possibility of going under the knife again last year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Mom Starts Program For Domestic Violence VictimsWith her help, survivors will get access to free services from a top-tier plastic surgeon.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Reveals Dramatic Transformation Photos After Dissolving Facial FillersApart from the changes to her face, Chyna also had her breast implants reduced, as well as injections removed from her butt.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLatto Owns Up To Plastic Surgery: "Not A Permanent Fix"The rapper tells women not to overdo it. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie & Emily Ratajkowski Talk OnlyFans, Mama Drama, Plastic Surgery, And MoreThe "Gucci Flip Flops" artist is the latest guest to join EmRata on her "High Low" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsVirginia Williams Reflects On Pusha T Marriage, Says She Felt "Awkward" Around Women With "Fake Asses"Her insecurities used to be an issue, but the mother of one now believes she's "way cooler" than the traditional "rapper girlfriend/wives."By Hayley Hynes