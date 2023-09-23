Doja Cat’s “Wet Vagina” Song Calls Out Kardashian Family’s “Pretty, Plastic” Faces

Due to near-constant trolling and feuding with her fans, Doja Cat had us thinking that her career was coming to an end earlier this year. Thankfully she managed to deliver her Scarlet album this past New Music Friday (September 22), complete with 17 songs and no features. It finds her exploring far different sounds than we heard of 2021's Planet Her, such as a nod to Griselda's distinct work on her controversial "Balut" single. Aside from her team's incredible production, Doja also has our attention with her lyrics, some of which appear to discuss her relationship with J. Cyrus.

The "Say So" singer's union with the embattled comedian was a major source of contention for some "Kittenz" as they came forward to share their stories of abuse with Doja. No matter what the world has to say about her man, on "Agora Hills" she makes it clear that she's in the mood for marriage. In addition to the subliminal messages about Cyrus that appear throughout, the internet is also talking about the 27-year-old's name-drop of the Kardashian family on "Wet Vagina."

Doja Cat's Scarlet Album Has Hip-Hop Heads Intrigued

"Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her a**?"" Doja asks on the early fan favourite track. "And pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian." Of course, the famous siblings have been called out for skirting the truth around their history of plastic surgery in the past. However, recent years have seen them using their platforms more transparently, with youngest sister Kylie Jenner even recently admitting to having a breast augmentation several years ago.

Doja Cat's bars about Kim Kardashian and her sisters may not be entirely flattering, but still, all publicity is good on some level. The mother of four has been in the spotlight a ton as we move into fall, most recently thanks to her acting performance in the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Read what viewers have been saying about the first episode at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

