Doja Cat’s Relationship Takes Centre Stage With Marriage Hints On “Scarlet” Album

Doja Cat is a celebrity who's open about most things in the online space. Still, her relationships have always been kept more private. Earlier this year, paparazzi photos of the multi-talent smooching with a man on a yacht nearly broke the internet. Initially, fans were pleased to know that there's a love in Doja's life keeping her smiling, but when they found out his identity, things quickly turned in a more sour direction. The hostility is due to allegations surrounding J. Cyrus, who's been accused of mistreating numerous young women.

Despite the backlash, Doja seems to be sticking by her man's side, and even notably dropped some bars about marriage on her new album, Scarlet. "Kissin’ and hope they caught us / Whether they like or not / I wanna show you off / I wanna show you off," she sings on "Agora Hills." "I wanna brag about it/ I wanna tie the knot/ I wanna show you off," her lyrics continue.

Doja Cat Dreams About Marriage on "Agora Hills"

The catchy track's music video also landed today (September 22), much to fan's pleasure. "Take you ’round the world, they don’t have to understand / Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand," the fashionista croons later on in the same song.

On the following title, "Can't Wait," Doja's sonic romantic themes continue. "I wouldn’t do this for no man / It’s an understatement if I tell you you’s important," she rhymes in her signature flow. "I’m just tryna bring you drinks and assortments / Hot towels with a mocktail by the ocean / Top down with our ice shinin’ like a snowman / Cook you a crab boil that reminds you of New Orleans."

Listeners Think She References J. Cyrus on "Can't Wait"

Of course, the California native doesn't actually mention her beau by name, but as HipHopDX points out, he hails from New Orleans, so her mention of the famous city seems awfully fitting. Do you think that Doja Cat's Scarlet stands a chance at topping what she accomplished in 2021 with Planet Her? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

