marriage
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Moves To Divorce Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of MarriageThis news comes days after the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star confirmed she will return for the show's next season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAdele & Rich Paul Reportedly Set To Get MarriedAdele and Rich Paul continue to be a power couple.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChilli Responds To Usher Over Rejected Marriage Proposal: ReportThe "Confessions" superstar had reflected on how the TLC singer "broke his heart" when she turned down his cuffing hopes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsUsher Recalls Chilli Turning Down Marriage ProposalThe TLC singer had split with the R&B artist after three years of dating, which apparently made him distrusting of women for a bit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsUsher Shares Wedding Photos From Marriage To Jennifer GoicoecheaUsher and Jennifer Goicoechea got married following the singer's Super Bowl performance.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiller Mike On Why He Thinks Black Men Should Should Marry Black WomenHis perspective had fans divided in the replies. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Got Married While In Las Vegas For The Super BowlHe didn't just get a marriage license after all. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Gets A Marriage License While In Las VegasIt's a pretty big sign that he's moving towards walking down the aisle again.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDonald Glover Reveals He Got Married In Secret During The Filming Of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"He got married one morning and still made it to set on time. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsWill Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Friends Doubt Sincerity Of Reconciliation: ReportWill Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith previously admitted that they've been separated for years.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz Reveals Marriage Plans During Court AppearanceAccording to Boosie, he and his fiancée plan to tie the knot in April.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAnderson Paak Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of MarriageAnderson Paak and his wife are separating. By Cole Blake
- SportsHulk Hogan's Daughter Reveals Secret Marriage To Hockey PlayerBrooke Hogan married Steven Olesky in June 2022.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAdam22 And Lena The Plug Diss Joe Budden After Calling Out Their Marriage Amid Lil D Video: "It's Giving Jealousy"Joe Budden made the comments on his show recently. It appears the episode is not up yet. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Admits Will Smith's Oscars Slap Saved Their MarriageJada Pinkett Smith has elaborated on how Will Smith slapping Chris Rock impacted their relationship.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Confirms Where Will Smith Marriage Currently StandsJada Pinkett Smith spoke with Drew Barrymore about her marriage to Will Smith on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsAdele Claims To Be Married To Rich Paul Again During A Recent Comedy ShowThe fact that she claimed it in this setting has us wondering. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Says She & Young Thug Will Get Married After He Gets Out Of Prison Mariah The Scientist is confident in her relationship with Young Thug.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsCardi B Declares Offset Her "GQ Man Of The Year"Cardi is always ready to love on her husband.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Have Been Married For Two Years, She ClaimsAccording to Ari Fletcher, she and Moneybagg Yo tied the knot quite a while ago.By Caroline Fisher