Jermaine Dupri Admits He's Always Been Advised To Never Get Married, So He Won't

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Magic City: An American Fantasy Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: Jermaine Dupri attends "Magic City: An American Fantasy" screening on August 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)
Jermaine Dupri has created some of the most iconic love songs ever with Mariah Carey, Jagged Edge, and Usher.

Jermaine Dupri wrote one of the biggest love songs ever with Jagged Edge's "Let's Get Married;" however, the legendary producer has admitted to having no plans on ever getting married.

As a guest on The Joe Budden Podcast, Dupri shared the reason why he never married with Joe Budden and his co-hosts, saying he was always advised not to. Correcting Joe Budden on his relationship with Janet, JD confirmed he's never been married. "No, me and Janet were never married," JD tells Joe. "I feel like you have to be ready. And I got OGs that I listened to, and they all told me don't ever do it."

JD and Joe would continue the conversation with it leading to marriage being determined by financial status. JD revealed that Quincy Jones, a man who has been married five times, advised him to never get married.

"Quincy Jones, rest in peace was like my sensai, and he was just like, JD don't ever do it," he said. "I would guess based on, like, you could just look at, you look at his life and figure out why, right?, I mean, he was married five years. You know what I mean? Like, I mean, he was five times, basically.  But he went, he never stayed married. Right?"

Quincy wasn't alone in advising JD on marriage. Dupri continued: "I have so many friends that have just been like,, don't do this. Don't do it. And I feel like, for me, it would have to be a situation where I'm completely, like, ready and prepared to just give 80% to that situation."

Jermaine Dupri Never Getting Married

After sharing advice from others, Dupri revealed how his fame affects his ideaology on the subject. He explianed to the crew, "I am really.. B-Boy minded, right? I'm also D-Boy minded, too. When I say D-Boy minded, I feel like, you know, I don't feel like you buy the Lamborghini for your wife. You buy the Lamborghini to go down the block so n***s can see you when the new women can see you in it's like, if you have aspirations for D-B lifestyle, I don't know how marriage works."

JD has been in a high-profile relationship with music icon Janet Jackson. The two dated for 7 years before splitting in 2009 after it was discovered that JD cheated on the singer. They would discuss the relationship and the infidelity in her 2022 self-titled documentary. The two have remained friends following the break-up with several rumors they have gotten back together since, but nothing confirmed.

Janet Jackson and Maxwell sparked dating rumors this summer after they were seen holding hands in London.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
