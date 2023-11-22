Jermaine Dupri's 7 Biggest Productions

The legendary Jermaine Dupri has several iconic music productions in his catalog. He began producing when he was just twelve years old for local artists in his hometown of College Park, Atlanta. His career-defining moment would come in 1992 when he made "Just Kickin' It" for Xscape, paving their path to a deal with LaFace Records. Jermaine Dupri then launched his label, So So Def Recordings two years later, ushering in a wave of now-timeless productions and artists.

His extensive collaborations with the likes of Da Brat, Mariah Carey, Usher, Monica, and Bow Wow have left an indelible mark on Hip Hop. However, his impact extends far beyond the genre. Jermaine Dupri has since shaped evergreen hits, while persistently influencing the industry. Today, his ongoing contributions to production, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy continue to shape the music landscape, solidifying his enduring prestige in the industry.

"Grillz" by Nelly made its mark by claiming the number one position on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also held this coveted spot for two consecutive weeks. Furthermore, on Billboard’s year-end chart for 2006, the single was the 12th biggest hit. The track earned a platinum certification from the RIAA, surpassing a million sales. Recognizing its impact, the song received a nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007.

6. “Always Be My Baby” - Mariah Carey (1996)

A serial record breaker, "Always Be My Baby," was co-written and produced by Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, and Manuel Seal. The soft and mellow track is one of the biggest Jermaine Dupri productions of all time and was a rager on the charts. It became Carey’s eleventh Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper and held the spot for two weeks. More notably, it stayed for nine weeks at number two, setting the record for the fourth-longest song to hold that position.

5. "The First Night” - Monica (1998)

This track remains a staple from Monica’s impeccable R&B discography. It was written by Tamara Savage and Jermaine Dupri, marking one of the latter’s more intimate productions. The track initially held the number one spot but was briefly dethroned by Barenaked Ladies' "One Week,” only to reclaim the top position for an additional three weeks. It marked Monica's sixth Top Ten and second consecutive number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100. “The First Night” also got certified platinum by the RIAA, and made the 18th spot on Billboard's Hot 100 year-end listing.

4. “U Got It Bad” - Usher (2001)

“U Got It Bad” secured Usher's third number-one hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 in December 2001. This marked Usher's first consecutive pair of number-one hits, following “U Remind Me.” Reaching the chart’s peak again in January 2002, the song dominated the Hot 100 for five more weeks. Simultaneously, it shattered the record for the highest audience impression on the Hot 100 Airplay chart, previously held by Alicia Keys.

3. “Burn” - Usher (2004)

After tasting the magic of his productions, Usher kept Jermaine Dupri on board for his third album, 8701. Originally intended as the lead single for his commercially triumphant album Confessions, “Burn” is another staple in Usher’s catalog. Debuting at number 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 months before its physical release, the soulful single rose to number one in May 2004. It would also hold the spot for eight non-consecutive weeks. "Burn" also ranked as the fifth most-played song in 2004, and earned an RIAA platinum certification. Moreover, it claimed the position of the second best-selling single in the US, trailing behind Usher's own "Yeah!.” In 2009, Billboard's Hot 100 Songs of the Decade named it as the 21st most successful song of the 2000s.

2. “Jump” - Kriss Kross (1991)

One of his earliest productions, Jermaine Dupri shone behind the scenes on this classic Hip-Hop anthem. The young Kriss Kross duo: Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith, were aged 12 and 13 respectively when the song was recorded. "Jump" raged across local and global charts, and it remains Kris Kross's biggest hit to date. Topping both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Rap Songs chart, it became the fastest-selling single in fifteen years, reigning atop the Hot 100 for a consecutive eight weeks. The track's success also fueled over four million sales of Kris Kross's debut album, Totally Krossed Out.

1. “We Belong Together” - Mariah Carey (2005)

After a minor career decline between 2001-2004, joint productions by Jermaine Dupri and Mariah Carey led to the classic 2005 album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. One of the songs to revitalize Carey’s career was the track “We Belong Together.” The emotional ballad was a critical and commercial success and a testament to both of their lasting legacies. This track also earned Carey her sixteenth chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 where it reigned for fourteen weeks. Nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, "We Belong Together" secured wins for Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

