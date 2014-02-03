However you feel about Nelly at this point, his debut album Country Grammar will forever remain a historical contribution to the rap game, peaking at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2000 and selling more than 8 million copies worldwide. Since forming the St. Lunatics with Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and City Spud (his brother) in 1993, he’s gone on to become the fourth-best selling rapper in American history, with 21 million U.S. album sales to date, as per the RIAA. Throughout his career, the three-time GRAMMY award winner has worked with Kelly Rowland, T.I., Ashanti, Justin Timberlake, Fergie, Pharrell Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, T-Pain, Whitney Houston, Missy Elliot, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Mariah Carey, Andre 3000, R. Kelly, Chris Brown, Three 6 Mafia, Talib Kweli and countless others. Most recently, he released a new album titled M.O., hosted Cleveland kidnapping victim Amanda Berry’s first public appearance and defended Drake’s singing ability. Stay tuned.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images