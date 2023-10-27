Monica’s 7 Biggest Hits: Dominating The 1990s

It is incontestable that Monica is an R&B icon. She has been active in the music industry since 1991, and throughout her career, she has made a significant impact on R&B. Renowned for her powerful and soulful voice, Monica is a spectacular singer. Additionally, she can convey deep emotions through her songs, and her passionate delivery gives her a peculiar edge.

In the 1990s, Monica completely dominated the R&B charts, producing several chart-topping hits. While Monica may not have had any chart-toppers in recent years, the singer has stayed active, and her legacy remains intact. Paying homage to a living legend in R&B, here are seven of Monica’s biggest hits.

“Like This And Like That” ft. Mr. Malik (1995)

“Like This And Like That” was released in 1995 as the second single from Monica’s debut album, Miss Thang. Produced by Dallas Austin and Colin Wolfe, the song incorporates elements of Hip Hop and R&B, creating a groovy beat with a funky bassline. “Like This And Like That” captures the essence of ‘90s R&B and Hip Hop fusion. The song quickly became a fan favorite upon its release and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track remains a nostalgic gem for fans of ‘90s R&B and Monica’s early artistry.

“Before You Walk Out Of My Life” (1995)

This soulful R&B ballad was released alongside “Like This And Like That” as the second single from Miss Thang. The song’s production features a smooth melody, subtle piano chords, and a mellow rhythm. These elements blend together to create a soulful atmosphere that complements Monica’s heartfelt vocals. Monica was only 14 years old at the time of the song’s release, but even at such a young age, her music resonated with a wide range of audiences. Consequently, the song became a commercial success and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“For You I Will” (1997)

This slow-burning pop and R&B ballad by Monica was featured on the soundtrack of the 1996 movie Space Jam. The heartfelt melody, gentle piano chords, and soaring orchestral arrangement featured in “For You I Will” help enhance the emotional impact of the song. However, Monica’s vocals remain the centerpiece throughout the track, conveying a deep sense of commitment and love. The song received critical acclaim and achieved commercial success. Continuing her Top 10 Hot 100 streak, the song peaked at No. 4 on the chart. It became the singer’s sixth single to peak within the Top 10.

“Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem Days)” (1995)

Monica achieved her breakthrough single with “Don’t Take It Personal,” which awarded the singer her first Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart. It was the lead single from her debut album and is still one of her most successful songs. Evidently, even at 14, she was widely recognized as a star, and rightly so. The song’s success was no fluke, as Monica’s smooth vocals and relatable lyrics contributed to its widespread appeal. In addition, her delivery added depth to the track, making it resonate more with listeners. Moreover, “Don’t Take It Personal” was a massive hit and reached the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

“Angel of Mine” (1998)

This song was originally recorded by British girl group Eternal in 1997 and was released with considerable success. However, it was Monica’s version that catapulted “Angel of Mine” to worldwide acclaim and commercial success. Monica released the single in 1998 as part of her sophomore studio album, The Boy is Mine. Owing to the song’s appeal, over time, it topped the Hot 100 chart, becoming one of the singer’s most successful singles. Without a doubt, Monica is a phenomenal singer, and this is one of the best songs that showcase her vocal prowess.

“The First Night” (1998)

“The First Night” was released on July 28, 1998, as the second single from Monica’s album The Boy Is Mine. The song was written by Tamara Savage and Jermaine Dupri, with production by Dupri. Featuring a smooth blend of Hip Hop and R&B, the song further explores themes of love, desire, and temptation. In no time, the track rose to the very top of the Hot 100 chart after its release. Obviously, listeners loved the song, and it has remained a favorite amongst fans of Monica even until now. Undoubtedly, “The First Night” is a standout track in the singer’s discography and Monica’s biggest hit, save for one song.

“The Boy Is Mine” With Brandy (1998)

“The Boy Is Mine” is a Grammy Award-winning R&B duet by Monica and Brandy. Released in 1998, the song quickly became a massive hit and a defining moment in both artists’ careers. Given that the song brought together two of the most prominent R&B artists of that era, its success was expected. However, no one could have predicted it would become such a monster hit. “The Boy Is Mine” became a cultural phenomenon, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry. To sum up its impact, it can be said to be a quintessential R&B duet and is certainly one of the greatest of all time. It was Monica’s first No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart, topping several other charts in the US and beyond.

[via]