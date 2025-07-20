Jermaine Dupri Believes That Quavo And Offset Are Better As A Duo Than As Solo Acts

BY Devin Morton 813 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo and Offset attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Jermaine Dupri recently stated that he thinks Migos breaking up was a “bad situation” and that Quavo and Offset are better together.

Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri recently sat down with the BagFuel Podcast, where he briefly discussed the breakup of Migos. He specifically stated a belief that Quavo and Offset are better together than as solo artists, and detailed how their split affected Atlanta.

“That hurt a lot of the city, period,” he stated. “The Migos breaking up was a bad situation for Atlanta because they was moving — and I think they’re better together anyway, me personally.” Dupri also discussed his shock upon learning that Takeoff died. “It was really crazy for us. I ain’t think Atlanta n****s was gonna die,” he said. “An Atlanta rapper dying felt like ‘Aw damn, what the f**k is going on?’ It felt crazy to me.”

Of course, a big part of Migos’ split stems from Takeoff’s tragic death, as Quavo was his uncle and Offset was a longtime friend. Quavo and Takeoff dropped a collaborative album, titled Only Built For Infinity Links, less than a month before Takeoff died. Though Quavo and Offset briefly reunited for a surprise performance at the 2023 BET Awards, the pair do not seem nearly as close as they once did. However, they recently got together with friends and family to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 31st birthday.

Quavo And Offset Reunion

Quavo and Offset are both on the journey as solo artists these days. Quavo recently started rolling out his next album, which is presumed to be titled Satchamo, a title that pays a bit of tribute to Louis Armstrong. Offset’s forthcoming album appears to be titled Kiari, which is his real first name. He started his own rollout with the Drowning Pool-sampling “Bodies,” which also features JID.

Quavo and Offset coming back together to make music feels unlikely at the moment, but as the saying goes, never say never. For now, fans will have to support their solo endeavors. Both their albums are reportedly set for summer releases, though neither of them have given a date.

