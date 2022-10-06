Quavo and Takeoff are moving full speed ahead to the next chapter in their careers. After Offset’s departure from Migos, the uncle and nephew team opted to continue on as a music duo. Last month, the Northside rap duo formally announced their joint project Only Built For Infinity Links, slated to drop on October 7th. The album’s title is a play on Raekwon’s debut solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.

With songs like “Hotel Lobby,” “Us Vs. Them,” and “Big Stunna” ft. Birdman doing fairly well on the charts, Quavo and Takeoff gave fans a glimpse of what else they can expect from the highly anticipated project during their album listening party in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Quavo described the meaning behind the East Coast inspired title of their album, sharing, “An infinity link. See, that’s the strongest link in the world. It runs in the blood.” Takeoff chimed in “By far stronger than the Cuban.”

The new music comes on the heels of the duo breaking their silence on the Migos split, as well as the status of their relationship with Offset. In an interview with the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Quavo shared, “We want to see our career as a duo,” Quavo shared. “Because we came from a loyal family thats supposed to work together. And sometime when sh**t don’t work out, its not meant to be.”

As for whether or fans will be getting new music from the group as a trio in the future, Takeoff added, “We don’t know all the answers. God know. We pray a lot so only time will tell. Aint nothing gon’ change.” Since the split, Offset has been working on his solo career, dropping new music like the Moneybagg Yo assisted track “Code,” and “54321.”

Stream Only Built For Infinity Links, available Friday on Apple Music and Spotify.