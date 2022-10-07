The Migos may have disbanded, but Quavo & Takeoff are embarking on a new chapter together as the dynamic duo Unc & Phew. On Friday (October 7) the Nawfside rappers released their debut joint album Only Built For Infinity Links with appearances by Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Gunna, NBA YoungBoy and more.

The 18-track album features three of Quavo & Takeoff’s previously released singles, including “Hotel Lobby,” “Us vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and “Big Stunna” featuring Birdman. A preview snippet of the album’s track number 12 entitled “Messy,” made its rounds online prior to its official release, causing a stir on social media. On the song, Quavo rapped about an unidentified woman sleeping with one of his friends, while slamming Yung Miami’s podcast Caresha Please for being messy.

As for the album’s title, it was inspired by WuTang legend Raekwon’s debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Quavo shared in a trailer for the album, “An infinity link. See, that’s the strongest link in the world. It runs in the blood.” Takeoff chimed in, “By far stronger than the Cuban.”

Stream Only Built For Infinity Links available now on Apple Music and Spotify.