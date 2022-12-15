It’s that time of the year to break down, discuss, and debate, which artist earned the coveted title of Album Of The Year. Since the beginning of 2022, plenty of artists, rappers or otherwise, have made up for the time lost during the pandemic so there certainly wasn’t a shortage of heat to choose from.

The trinity of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole (via Dreamville), and Drake emerged to critical and commercial glory throughout the year. At the same time, the next generation preceding them claimed their stake in hip-hop, from J.I.D., Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy. However, it’s also a year when plenty of veteran MCs came through with extraordinary bodies of work showcasing the timelessness in their pens (i.e. Nas, Pusha T, Black Thought).

Whether it’s an artist like Denzel Curry, whose Melt My Eyez See Your Future defies expectations through strong wordplay and versatile production, or the hedonistic trap god Future, who reminded fans of his innate ability to craft hit records with the release of I NEVER LIKED YOU, 2022 had something for everyone.

As difficult as it was, we ranked the top 40 albums of 2022. Scroll through HNHH’s picks and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on our Album of The Year.

40. Armani Caesar – The Liz 2

39. Nigo – I Know Nigo

38. Central Cee – 23

37. Babyface Ray – FACE

36. Boldy James & Futurewave – Mr. Ten08

35. Rome Streetz – Kiss The Ring

34. billy woods – aethiopes

33. redveil – learn 2 swim

32. Kodak Black – Back For Everything

31. Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo

30. Flo Milli – You Still Here, Ho?

29. EarthGang – Ghetto Gods

28. Benny The Butcher – Tana Talk 4

27. Westside Boogie – MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES

26. Yeat – Lÿfe

25. Dreamville – D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

24. Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine

23. Lil Baby – It’s Only Me

22. Earl Sweatshirt – SICK!

21. Conway The Machine – God Don’t Make Mistakes

20. Tee Grizzley – Chapters Of The Trenches

19. Jeezy – Snofall

18. Westside Gunn – 10

17. Black Thought x Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes

16. Quavo x Takeoff – Only Built For Infinity Links

15. NBA Youngboy – The Last Slimeto

14. The Game- DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind

13. Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

12. Smino – Luv 4 Rent

11. Joey Bada$$ – 2000

10. Future – I Never Liked You

9. Drake x 21 Savage – Her Loss

8. Gunna – DS4EVER

7. Vince Staples – Ramona Park Broke My Heart

6. Nas & Hit-Boy – King’s Disease III

5. Freddie Gibbs – $oul $old $eparately

4. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

3. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See My Future

2. J.I.D. – The Forever Story

1. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers