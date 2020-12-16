album of the year
- MusicSZA Is Not Bothered Losing AOTY Award At Grammys: "Only Way From Up Is Higher"What a great look for SZA. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTaylor Swift Catches Heat For Ignoring Celine Dion While Accepting Album Of The Year At The GrammysTaylor Swift had some people upset last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJAY-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce's Lack Of Album Of The Year WinsJAY-Z had some harsh words for the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Music25 Best Rap Albums Of 2023There were a ton of incredible albums to drop this year.By HNHH Staff
- MusicJim Jones Gives Drake His Flowers While Choosing The "Best Album Of The Year"Jones has a lot of love for "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition."By Ben Mock
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Album Of The YearHere are the nominees for Album Of The Year. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDrake And 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Takes Home Album Of The Year At BET Hip-Hop Awards"Her Loss" won over some major albums. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBillboard Predicts Album Of The Year Nominees For 2024 GrammysThe release eligibility window for nominees for next year's ceremony closes on September 15, 2023.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHarry Styles "People Like Me" Grammy Speech Earns BacklashAfter saying winning Album of the Year doesn't happen to "people like me," his critics were swift to react.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z On Beyoncé's Grammys Loss: "It’s Just A Marketing Thing"Jay-Z isn't too upset about Beyoncé losing Album of the Year at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAb-Soul Calls His Latest Album, "HERBERT" Top 5 Of The YearThe 35-year-old took to his Twitter account on Friday (December 30) to share his honest thoughts on his newest offering.By Isaac Fontes
- Original ContentTop 40 Hip-Hop Albums of 2022HotNewHipHop's annual rankings are here, beginning with the top 40 albums of 2022. By HNHH Staff
- MusicKanye West Misses Grammys, Wins 2 Awards For "Donda"Kanye West won two awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. By Aron A.
- MusicGrammys CEO Responds To Backlash Over Marilyn Manson's NominationsMarilyn Manson is nominated in Best Rap Song and Album Of The Year categories for his contributions to Kanye West's "DONDA." By Aron A.
- NumbersTyler, The Creator & Doja Cat Spark AOTY Buzz With New ReleasesFans are thoroughly impressed by Doja's "Planet Her" and Tyler's "Call Me If You Get Lost."By Madusa S.
- MusicPolo G Says He Has The #1 Album & Song Of The YearPolo G says he's got the best song and album of the year so far.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Made $19 Million During The PandemicLil Baby's "My Turn" album grosses $19 million amidst a global pandemic, reinforcing the idea that this might be his most profitable year yet.By Bhaven Moorthy