JAY-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce's Lack Of Album Of The Year Wins

JAY-Z criticized the Recording Academy while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night. In doing so, he complained about Beyonce being the most decorated artist in Grammy history yet never winning Album of the Year. Taking the stage, he brought his daughter, Blue Ivy, with him.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work."

Read More: JAY-Z Drinks Out Of His Grammy Award During Ceremony

JAY-Z Accepts Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award onstage with Blue Ivy Carter during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

JAY continued: "Obviously, it's subjective because it's music. It's opinion-based. Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed-- some of you don't belong in the category. When I get nervous, I tell the truth. But outside of that, we gotta keep showing up. Forget the Grammys for a second, just in life. Just in life, you gotta keep showing up. You gotta just keep showing up until they give you those accolades you feel you deserve until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time. You feel me? Thank you." Beyonce has competed for Album of the Year six times throughout her career but has never won. Check out JAY-Z's full acceptance speech below.

JAY-Z Voices Support For Beyonce

After departing the stage, he celebrated the win by taking a drink out of his Grammy Award. Other winners at the ceremony included Killer Mike, Lil Durk, Victoria Monet, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z and the 2024 Grammys on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jay-Z Hosts Pre-Grammys Party In Hollywood After Canceling Roc Nation Brunch

[Via]