Jay-Z & Roc Nation Will Not Host Brunch For Grammys This Year: Report

It's unclear why they chose to cancel this pre-ceremony event after 13 years, but this alleged Page Six source stands by it.

It seems like Jay-Z and Roc Nation will not be celebrating the Grammys as usual. Since 2011, they've hosted an exclusive and star-studded pre-Grammys brunch the day before the ceremony, which would apply this year to Saturday, February 3. However, an alleged source close to the Roc's camp claimed to Page Six that they will not host this event this year. Moreover, it had returned last year following a two-year break in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19, and it's unclear what prompted this particular cancelation. Still, we're sure there will be plenty of other opportunities for us to see all the celebrities hang out to get out parasocial fill that this brunch usually satisfied.

Furthermore, perhaps we'll never know why Jay-Z and Roc Nation decided to cancel this brunch. It could be for a million different reasons: logistical issues, internal conflict, too many invitees being busy... the list goes on. One particularly wild theory that fans brought up in their reactions to this is that this is an overly complex and chess-move-like way to not invite Diddy without outright barring him from the event. That sounds like a lot for just one man, and considering the heft of sexual abuse allegations against him, we probably won't be seeing much of him for these awards anyway.

Unfortunately for this team, speculation seems to have flooded their every move as of late. As such, we doubt that any theory or report on why the brunch was canceled will hold any weight if it doesn't come straight from Roc Nation. Another example apart from this event, whose cancelation is just a report, has to do with the prospect of a new Jay-Z album in 2024. Director Hidji World posted a photo on Instagram of him working on a visual project for this supposed LP, which the Roc themselves had to debunk online. Regardless, fans hope that this is just misdirection and that Hov is actually coming back, as wild as it sounds.

Meanwhile, at least Megan Thee Stallion is laughing off Nicki Minaj's criticism of Roc Nation, so they don't have to fight much on that end. In fact, it'll be interesting to see if they actually become a larger part of that femcee beef considering Nicki's threats against their CEO, Desiree Perez. Whenever they do the brunch again, she might not get that invite... For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z and Roc Nation, stick around on HNHH.

