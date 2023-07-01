Snoop Dogg Jokes About Not Being Invited To JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg recently joked about JAY-Z not inviting him to the Roc Nation brunch.

BYCole Blake
Snoop Dogg Jokes About Not Being Invited To JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg joked about not being invited to attend JAY-Z’s iconic Roc Nation brunch during an interview on the F3llas Podcast. In doing so, he remarked that his outfit would turn too many heads at the event.

Snoop joked: “They know when I walk in my outfit gonna turn everything out so they like ‘keep that n***a away.'” One fan said they believe Snoop has simply been too busy: “Snoop definitely joking about the invite, he said he hasn’t had time.” “I think he doesn’t get invited because he doesn’t get down with the weird shit,” another user theorized.

Read More: LL Cool J Laughed At Jay-Z’s Old Raps

Snoop Dogg With JAY-Z In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 16: Snoop Dogg (L) and Jay-Z attend the PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party at The Peppermint Club on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA)

Snoop is far from the only celebrity who has joked about not catching an invite to the iconic brunch. LL Cool J recently revealed that he once laughed off JAY-Z’s raps in high school and blames the incident on his lack of an invitation.

“I love everybody. I don’t have no problems with none of these guys, man. If I laughed, okay, so what? Laugh at me. How many people have you laughed at or snapped on in the lunch room? Come on, B. Give your man a pass on that nonsense, man. This is ridiculous. I don’t even remember it. I laughed at you so now I can’t have no brunch? I can’t have no finger food?” LL Cool J said on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, earlier this year.

Snoop Dogg Jokes About The Roc Nation Brunch

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

In other JAY-Z news, the Brooklyn Public Library opened a massive exhibit titled the Book of HOV dedicated to the legendary rapper, last week. As part of the effort, they coated the outside walls of the building with lyrics from throughout JAY-Z’s career.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Says JAY-Z Has Never Invited Him To Roc Nation Brunch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.