roc nation
- Original ContentVic Mensa Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperVic Mensa's talent reverberates through his bank account, as his impressive net worth cements his status as a hip-hop force.By Jake Skudder
- MusicM.I.A. Targets Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Beyonce In Twitter Rant Over Custody Of Her SonThe British artist also blasted Solange and brought up many governments, corporations, and forces who've allegedly sabotaged her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe History Of The Roc Nation BrunchThough the Roc Nation brunch was canceled this year, the gathering has traditionally been known as one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood. By TeeJay Small
- MusicAzealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion BeefAzealia Banks has an interesting theory as to why Nicki Minaj is upset with Megan Thee Stallion.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipJay-Z & Roc Nation Will Not Host Brunch For Grammys This Year: ReportIt's unclear why they chose to cancel this pre-ceremony event after 13 years, but this alleged Page Six source stands by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Laughs Off Nicki Minaj Beef: "Don't Make Me Call Roc Nation"Megan couldn't help but joke about the narrative Nicki is constantly touting. By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Her Next Target Is Roc Nation CEO Desiree PerezNicki is not done just yet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJay-Z Album In 2024 Isn't Coming, Roc Nation Suggests In Clarifying TweetIf the Brooklyn legend is actually planning on releasing a full-length project this year, then it seems like his company wasn't even aware.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentJ Cole Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore J Cole's journey to a massive net worth, his music career, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts. Discover his impact.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentJay-Z Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap LegendExplore Jay-Z's incredible journey to a $2.5 billion net worth in 2024, including his music career, business ventures, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicMeek Mill & Roc Nation Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Failed Payments To Production CompanyMeek Mill has some legal trouble on his plate.By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z "Double-Dipped" From Roc-Nation, Dame Dash AllegesDame said that he wanted another $100M company, not another Hov.By Ben Mock
- SongsDoja Cat, Kodak Black, And Adekunle Gold Bring High-Level Performances On Jeymes Samuel-Produced "JEEZU"Doja, Kodak, and Adekunle are not playing on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay-Z's Team Roc Doubles Down On Calls For Kansas City Police TransparencyJay-Z is continuing his fight for social justice.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesRoc Nation & DJ Clue Team Up With PUMA For "Humble Soles" Mixtape For Hip-Hop 50The Roc's most talented and creative contemporary voices unite for a compelling tribute to rap streetwear and the genre as a whole.By Gabriel Bras Nevares