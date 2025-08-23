DJ Akademiks covers a whole lot of drama in the hip-hop world, but rarely does he end up forming part of the narratives he reports on and discusses. However, a recent deposition with Roc Nation's lawyers over the case of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion put him at the center of the conversation.

Ak took to his Akademiks TV accounts on social media to post footage of his deposition, during which he answered questions about his alleged financial compensation for promoting or speaking on various artists and record labels. More importantly, the attorneys also wanted to scrutinize whether or not this could've also been the case to speak poorly on another artist, such as Meg.

As to how this relates to Tory Lanez's legal trouble, the issue at hand is basically the media personality's alleged supportive role in a supposed media campaign against the Houston femcee, which he denies. In fact, he took to his personal page's Instagram Story to express his criticism. "This deposition meg thee stallion got me in asking me bout Tory, Drake and Nicki Minaj more than their client Meg the stallion [crying-laughing emojis]," Ak wrote. "'U sure Drake ain't pay u' 'U sure Nicki ain't paying blogs' 'Who is grand wizard' 'Did Tory send u bread on cash app?'"

DJ Akademiks Deposition

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks' footage of the deposition shows some of the questions he answered. He said he has never been paid to not talk about a certain topic online, but he has accepted payment for promotion from "every record label known to man." The only label in the clip he specifically mentions in his response to who has paid him for promotion is Roc Nation.

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Case

Also, Akademiks posted footage about the lawyers asking about his relationship with Drake, specifically whether or not the Toronto superstar has compensated him with cryptocurrency or digital assets for any reason. "Drake has never transferred a dollar with me," he replied, joking about how sad that is. Then, he did a double take when he received a question about where he does his banking. We'll see if any other information, discussion, or footage concerning this session emerges.