DJ Akademiks Firmly Believes Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship With Klay Thompson Is A PR Stunt

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been creating lots of buzz since they first hinted they were an item back in July. While some of the chatter has been good, there have been a few people out there who are iffy on how long they will last. One person in that camp is Shaquille O'Neal.

During an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq last month, the NBA hall-of-famer had a bleak outlook on their future. "Six weeks," he repeated. It's been five since he made his comments, so his prediction doesn't look all that great.

But even though Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson may defy Shaq's odds, they have another non-believer out there. This time it's coming from someone in the hip-hop space. On one of DJ Akademiks' live streams, the independent reporter delivered how he views the superstar couple.

He labeled it a "PR relationship" while reacting to compilation of clips of the Dallas Maverick eating the Houston native's cooking. Yesterday, the hitmaker, posted a wholesome video of her cheffing up his "favorite meal," spaghetti and catfish.

After taking some bites for the camera, the shooting guard said in part, "It is the best thing I've ever tasted." However, Klay's words and mannerisms don't pass DJ Akademiks' smell test.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

He explains that the future Hall-of-Fame inductee "is shy as hell" and "scared of her, as he should," in the clips. That's a reference to how her relationship with Tory Lanez panned out and the current state of it. It's worth pointing out that Akademiks has been highly critical of Megan even prior to the 2020 shooting. But he was really vocal, claiming that she was a big reason why Tory is serving 10 years.

As a result, folks in the comments section of Chatn****101's repost are not all surprised by what the pundit thinks of Megan and this relationship. "This is not a shocking take from him," writes one user. "I'm confused.. how would Klay benefit from being in a PR relationship? What would he get from doing this," adds another.

But deeper into his analysis, he says that generally, Klay is viewed as "unproblematic." Because of that he believes that Megan is trying to show that she can be in "regular relationships." Megan and Klay have heavily documented their adventures, from working out to golfing and opening Labubus.