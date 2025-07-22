Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson seem to really be jiving with one another. However, someone in the NBA world doesn't see them lasting that much longer. In a clip caught by Complex, Shaquille O'Neal delivered said harsh prediction on his audio platform, The Big Podcast with Shaq.
His co-host Adam Lefkoe asked Diesel and guest Mike Tyson if they had heard about the new romance bubbling between the rapper and shooting guard. However, all Shaq had to say back to that headline was "six weeks," suggesting that they will end things fairly soon.
He repeated that answer multiple times, so it's obvious he's highly skeptical of Klay and Megan's actual love for one another. Hilariously, Mike Tyson was quite uninformed, not evening even knowing who the NBA star was.
But he did make quite a cruel joke about her privates and tying into the Tory Lanez situation. If you want to see their thoughts on the matter, fast forward to around the 3:50 mark.
Bouncing off of that tumultuous relationship with the Canadian rapper though, it sounds like Megan feels safe with Klay. In a chat with Page Six, the Houston native said, "I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy… I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."
Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion
Thompson in fact does. While at her Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in NYC earlier this month, the former Golden State Warrior showed nothing but respect and admiration for his new girl. "Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world."
"This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side," he added.
The two sparked dating rumors in early July thanks to a cheeky cameo Klay had in the background of a Megan Thee Stallion IG post.
