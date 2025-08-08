Megan Thee Stallion joined Klay Thompson at the inaugural Sandlot Classic, this week, as he participated in the baseball game. Thompson shared pictures of Megan at the event on Instagram on Thursday. "Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ, Add it to the resume. Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance. Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen," he wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments section were loving that Thompson included a picture with Megan. "Klay in a durag is everything I needed to see! Hotties we won!" one user wrote. Another added: "And HER tequila brand sponsored this event! But dusties are really out here trying to talk down about her." One more commented: "You and Meg really go together!" Fellow NBA star Kevin Love also joked: "Remember when you were on the bump and threw at my head when I was 12 years old and almost ruined my shoulder worse than Kelly Olynyk???"

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went Instagram official in the beginning of July, before making their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. They've since been spotted together in public on several occasions.

At the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, Megan told People: "Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f------- movie. I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie." She added that Thompson is the "nicest person" she's ever met.