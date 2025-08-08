Megan Thee Stallion Joins Klay Thompson At The Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Megan Thee Stallion attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have made several public appearances since they started dating, earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion joined Klay Thompson at the inaugural Sandlot Classic, this week, as he participated in the baseball game. Thompson shared pictures of Megan at the event on Instagram on Thursday. "Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ, Add it to the resume. Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance. Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen," he wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments section were loving that Thompson included a picture with Megan. "Klay in a durag is everything I needed to see! Hotties we won!" one user wrote. Another added: "And HER tequila brand sponsored this event! But dusties are really out here trying to talk down about her." One more commented: "You and Meg really go together!" Fellow NBA star Kevin Love also joked: "Remember when you were on the bump and threw at my head when I was 12 years old and almost ruined my shoulder worse than Kelly Olynyk???"

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went Instagram official in the beginning of July, before making their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. They've since been spotted together in public on several occasions.

At the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, Megan told People: "Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f------- movie. I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie." She added that Thompson is the "nicest person" she's ever met.

Thompson also spoke about Megan at the event, telling US Weekly: “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

