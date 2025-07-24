Megan Thee Stallion Documents Wholesome Golf Date With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion Golf Klay Thompson Relationship News
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop) Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson look happier than ever since announcing their relationship this month.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion slyly announced her relationship with Klay Thompson with an Instagram photo, and the pair has been flaunting their romance online ever since. Recently, for example, the femcee decided to document their golf date and share it with her Instagram followers.

Thompson began by showing off the clothes he picked out for his new boo to wear on the golf course. Meg then shared some footage of the two of them cruising around in a golf cart, looking at fish in a nearby pond, and more before he taught her how to swing.

Fans can't get enough of the happy couple, and are making their opinions known in the comments section. "I pray this is her Russell Wilson ❤️❤️," one supporter writes. "I haven’t heard Klay talk this much not even at a press conference.. Meg is everything she say she is 😂❤️," another claims.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Clearly, Meg and Thompson are head over heels for each other, and they aren't afraid to show it. Last week, they even made their red carpet debut at the rapper's Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City. The event was in honor of her late parents Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas, and it managed to raise a staggering $1.2 million for underserved communities.

Thompson had nothing but nice things to say about Meg at the event, gushing about the amazing ways she continues to use her platform.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," he said. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side ... She just continues to inspire so many people around the world."

