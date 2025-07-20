Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Show Off Their Workout Routines In New Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have emerged as a new couple in recent weeks, after Megan soft launched him by having him appear in the background of a recent Instagram post. Thompson responded with a post recapping a recent trip to The Bahamas, in which he is hugging a woman that is unmistakably Megan. The pair made their first official outing as a couple by attending the a gala in New York City on July 16. Now, they are posting videos documenting how they work out together.

In an Instagram Reel co-narrated by Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, the couple can be seen going through an entire workout with each other. It is a cute video that shows how they work to achieve the things they both achieve athletically.

Megan shows off some Thompson-spotted pull-ups, while Thompson puts some of his boxing training on display. At one point, Megan does a plank, and she joked about how much she hates doing planks. The pair make each other laugh at different points in the voiceover, and it is evident that the two do seem to really like one another.

Of course, Klay Thompson caught some jokes in the replies to the post. Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in league history, likely does not train for basketball in the ways he showed in the video.