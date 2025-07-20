Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Show Off Their Workout Routines In New Instagram Video

BY Devin Morton 631 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
megan-thee-stallion-klay-thompson-workout-pop-culture--news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have emerged as a new couple in recent weeks, after Megan soft launched him by having him appear in the background of a recent Instagram post. Thompson responded with a post recapping a recent trip to The Bahamas, in which he is hugging a woman that is unmistakably Megan. The pair made their first official outing as a couple by attending the a gala in New York City on July 16. Now, they are posting videos documenting how they work out together.

In an Instagram Reel co-narrated by Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, the couple can be seen going through an entire workout with each other. It is a cute video that shows how they work to achieve the things they both achieve athletically.

Megan shows off some Thompson-spotted pull-ups, while Thompson puts some of his boxing training on display. At one point, Megan does a plank, and she joked about how much she hates doing planks. The pair make each other laugh at different points in the voiceover, and it is evident that the two do seem to really like one another.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Confirms "Don't Tap The Glass" Release Time And Tells Fans To Mellow Their Hype

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend

Of course, Klay Thompson caught some jokes in the replies to the post. Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in league history, likely does not train for basketball in the ways he showed in the video.

"If he training like Megan he won’t be in the NBA much longer," wrote an Instagram user. Megan trains for concert endurance, while Thompson trains for an 82-game season (plus playoffs). Their approaches to working out are presumably very different, but this post was a charming one nonetheless.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson New York City Relationship News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Pack On The PDA After Dinner In New York City 2.8K
slim-thug-reacts-to-megan-dating-klay-hip-hop-news Music Slim Thug Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Dating Klay Thompson 2.9K
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Labubus Relationship News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Sits In New Boyfriend Klay Thompson’s Lap While Unwrapping Labubus 4.0K
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers Basketball Klay Thompson Piles On The PDA With Megan Thee Stallion To Confirm New Relationship 3.5K
Comments 0