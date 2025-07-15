Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Pack On The PDA After Dinner In New York City

Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson New York City Relationship News
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson continue to flaunt their romance since "TMZ" confirmed that they're an item.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion hopped online to share some photos of herself sitting poolside in a bikini. Her iconic curves were far from all fans noticed, however. In the background of one of the photos, Klay Thompson could be seen lounging in a chair. Of course, this led to questions about why he was there, and speculation that the two of them are together. TMZ confirmed that this is the case just a few days later, and for the most part, their supporters are here for it.

The pair hasn't shied away from flaunting their romance since the exciting news was confirmed. Yesterday, for example, they were spotted leaving Carbone in New York City together, per TMZ. They walked hand-in-hand and sported big smiles, indicating that their date night had been a success.

Meg stunned in a multi-colored dress while Thompson sported a white polo and a pair of track pants.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

The happy couple continues to show each other off online too. Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Thompson took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent trip to the Bahamas. One of the photos showed him kissing Meg, though both of their faces were obscured by her curls.

Earlier this week, the "Hiss" performer also filmed as she unwrapped various Labubus that were gifted to her by her new boo. The femcee did so while sitting on Thompson's lap in her underwear, indicating that she couldn't wait to open her latest accessories.

Thompson isn't the only athlete Meg has been romantically linked to. Previously, she was rumored to be dating Torrey Craig. They showed each other love on social media on various occasions, and she even appeared to support him at a game late last year. Despite this, they never confirmed or denied their romance. It's unclear exactly when they went their separate ways.

