Slim Thug Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Dating Klay Thompson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 13: Slim Thug attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Slim Thug has been very vocal about wanting to date Megan Thee Stallion, so this latest news probably stung a bit.

On July 9, Megan Thee Stallion made an Instagram post, and eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed a man that looked suspiciously like Klay Thompson sitting on a poolside chair in the background. Shortly after, TMZ confirmed the relationship.

On July 12, Thompson made a post recapping a trip to The Bahamas, with multiple photos featuring a woman who was unmistakably Megan. A couple of days later, Megan made an Instagram video of herself opening Labubus that Thompson bought her, while sitting on his lap. Of course, the relationship has sparked a variety of opinions, ranging from support for Megan to hating on Thompson. Fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug delivered his reaction to the news on Instagram Live.

One of Slim's friends, who was off-camera, said "that boy Klay shot the 3 on 'em." He responded by "saluting" Thompson, adding that he was happy for the new couple and adding, "they look good."

Of course, the comments were quick to crack jokes at Slim Thug's expense, as he has been very vocal about wanting to date Megan Thee Stallion in the past. "He gon' cry when he stops recording," wrote one user in response to the clip. Another posted a gif from Friday, where Smokey (played by Chris Tucker) says "he gon' go cry in the car."

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion has already turned Slim Thug down once this year, at Coachella. Slim thought that Megan calling him "babe" in his rejection implied interest. Clearly, that is not the case, and Megan has moved into a new relationship that she seems to be very happy in.

As for Megan away from the new romance, she is currently caught in some legal drama. She sued Milagro Gramz for defamation and recently requested access to all of her social media accounts. In 2024, a former cameraman sued for sexual harassment. Last week, a judge ruled that the case will not be thrown out despite a motion for dismissal. Nicki Minaj reignited their feud with some shade after that announcement, which Megan has not responded to.

