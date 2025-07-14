Last week, rumors that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were an item began to fly. This was thanks to a series of steamy bikini photos the femcee posted on Instagram. Fans were quick to notice that in one of them, the athlete could be seen lounging poolside in the background. It didn't take long for TMZ to confirm the news either. For now, it remains unclear exactly when the two of them made their relationship official.

Now that they have, however, they've wasted no time flaunting their romance. In a new clip captured by Live Bitez, for example, Meg unveils some Labubus that were gifted to her by Thompson. She does so while sitting in his lap in her underwear too, making it clear that she couldn't wait to unwrap the viral collectibles.

Fans have mixed feelings about Meg's latest relationship, but for the most part, they're here for it. "I love this for her," one Instagram user writes. "She really like him," another says.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

This isn't the first time Meg and Thompson have shown off their relationship, however. Shortly after it was confirmed, he took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent trip to the Bahamas. In one of the photos, he and Meg packed on the PDA, though both of their faces were obscured by her unmissable curls.

Thompson isn't the only athlete the "Hiss" performer has sparked dating rumors with, as she's also been romantically linked to Torrey Craig. The rumors started last September when they took part in a TikTok couple's challenge together. While they never confirmed or denied being together, they did show love to each other online on various occasions.

It remains unclear why they went their separate ways, but Thompson is surely glad they did.