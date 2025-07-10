Yesterday (July 9), Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to unveil a series of sultry bikini photos. Her figure was far from all that captured fans' attention, however. Immediately, the femcee's followers noticed someone else sitting poolside in the background of one of the photos. This person was quickly identified as Klay Thompson, resulting in speculation that the two of them are an item.

Neither of them have addressed the chatter directly, but today, TMZ confirmed that the rumors are true. It's unclear exactly how they met, or how long they've been together. Social media users have a lot to say about their relationship though, and they're making their opinions known on X.

"Klay Thompson, I was unfamiliar with your game," one user writes. "Another win for a winner," someone else says. Others are questioning when she broke things off with the athlete she was rumored to be dating before Thompson came around, Torrey Craig.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Back in September, the "Body" performer took part in a couple's challenge on TikTok with Craig, leading to theories that they were together. They didn't shy away from showing love to each other online, but ultimately, they never confirmed or denied the rumors.

Regardless, a woman named Jasmine Elizabeth took to social media in January to share screenshots of some alleged DMs that she accused Craig of exchanging with her amid his rumored fling with Meg. In them, he appeared to allegedly show interest in sleeping with her. According to him, however, the screenshots were allegedly fake.