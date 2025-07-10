Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship Confirmed Amid Rampant Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Confirmed Relationship News
Mar 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Singer Megan Thee Stallion walks onto the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion fans spotted Klay Thompson in the background of the femcee's bikini photos.

Yesterday (July 9), Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to unveil a series of sultry bikini photos. Her figure was far from all that captured fans' attention, however. Immediately, the femcee's followers noticed someone else sitting poolside in the background of one of the photos. This person was quickly identified as Klay Thompson, resulting in speculation that the two of them are an item.

Neither of them have addressed the chatter directly, but today, TMZ confirmed that the rumors are true. It's unclear exactly how they met, or how long they've been together. Social media users have a lot to say about their relationship though, and they're making their opinions known on X.

"Klay Thompson, I was unfamiliar with your game," one user writes. "Another win for a winner," someone else says. Others are questioning when she broke things off with the athlete she was rumored to be dating before Thompson came around, Torrey Craig.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Klay Thompson Dating Rumors With New Bikini Photos

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Back in September, the "Body" performer took part in a couple's challenge on TikTok with Craig, leading to theories that they were together. They didn't shy away from showing love to each other online, but ultimately, they never confirmed or denied the rumors.

Regardless, a woman named Jasmine Elizabeth took to social media in January to share screenshots of some alleged DMs that she accused Craig of exchanging with her amid his rumored fling with Meg. In them, he appeared to allegedly show interest in sleeping with her. According to him, however, the screenshots were allegedly fake.

"Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emojis]," he wrote. Craig also shared a screenshot of his own, which appeared to show the woman allegedly talking to herself in his DMs. He went on to share a tutorial on how to fake DMs, shedding light on how easy it can be.

Read More: Adin Ross Offers Nicki Minaj Equity In Kick Amid Jay-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

