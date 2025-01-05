Torrey Craig Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors After Alleged Exposed DMs

When Jasmine Elizabethh alleged that Craig looked for a sneaky link, it didn't take long for the other side of the story to emerge.

Megan Thee Stallion and her rumored boo Torrey Craig kicked off their 2025 with an unexpected bit of gossip, as a Houston woman named Jasmine Elizabethh exposed some alleged DMs between her and Craig that have prompted cheating rumors. Moreover, the alleged messages date from 2023 to as late as Decemeber 2024, which would line up with the Chicago Bull and Meg's presumed romance timeline. After he called Elizabethh out for supposedly clout-chasing and lying about this whole thing, he included alleged DM screenshots of his own – plus a tutorial on how to fake DM exchanges – to attempt to disprove her narrative.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion herself hasn't really said anything about this, and the inciting incident that seems to have triggered Jasmine Elizabethh's accusations wasn't even of her own doing. For those unaware, a picture of the Houston femcee with Torrey Craig surfaced online recently, which fuels the relationship rumors around the two. But it wasn't from a direct post or anything like that. Elizabethh herself also made her possibly home-wrecking intent clear with her social media allegations, as she soundtracked her post with Megan's "B.A.S." (Both Ain't S**t) song.

Jasmine Elizabethh Gets Scathing Response From Torrey Craig Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

In addition to all of this, this Jasmine Elizabethh situation is all the more confusing and notably salacious because Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig haven't even confirmed their relationship beyond the shadow of a doubt. As such, a lot of fans don't know how to feel about this and are quick to just call this a thirsty attention-seeking move more than anything. Still, we don't want to jump to those conclusions as fast, as we are in no place to assume how angry or forgiving any of these individuals should be when it comes to this supposed love triangle.