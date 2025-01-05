Torrey Craig Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors After Alleged Exposed DMs

BYGabriel Bras Nevares144 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Megan Thee Stallion attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
When Jasmine Elizabethh alleged that Craig looked for a sneaky link, it didn't take long for the other side of the story to emerge.

Megan Thee Stallion and her rumored boo Torrey Craig kicked off their 2025 with an unexpected bit of gossip, as a Houston woman named Jasmine Elizabethh exposed some alleged DMs between her and Craig that have prompted cheating rumors. Moreover, the alleged messages date from 2023 to as late as Decemeber 2024, which would line up with the Chicago Bull and Meg's presumed romance timeline. After he called Elizabethh out for supposedly clout-chasing and lying about this whole thing, he included alleged DM screenshots of his own – plus a tutorial on how to fake DM exchanges – to attempt to disprove her narrative.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion herself hasn't really said anything about this, and the inciting incident that seems to have triggered Jasmine Elizabethh's accusations wasn't even of her own doing. For those unaware, a picture of the Houston femcee with Torrey Craig surfaced online recently, which fuels the relationship rumors around the two. But it wasn't from a direct post or anything like that. Elizabethh herself also made her possibly home-wrecking intent clear with her social media allegations, as she soundtracked her post with Megan's "B.A.S." (Both Ain't S**t) song.

Read More: Ice Spice Under Fire For Allegedly Stealing Megan Thee Stallion's Artwork And Using It For Her Deluxe Album

Jasmine Elizabethh Gets Scathing Response From Torrey Craig Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

In addition to all of this, this Jasmine Elizabethh situation is all the more confusing and notably salacious because Megan Thee Stallion and Torrey Craig haven't even confirmed their relationship beyond the shadow of a doubt. As such, a lot of fans don't know how to feel about this and are quick to just call this a thirsty attention-seeking move more than anything. Still, we don't want to jump to those conclusions as fast, as we are in no place to assume how angry or forgiving any of these individuals should be when it comes to this supposed love triangle.

Also, Megan Thee Stallion has enough to deal with already, as her legal situation with the other divisive Tory in her life, Tory Lanez, continues to develop. We obviously don't want to equate those situations to each other, but the name coincidence is too easy to omit. With that in mind, hopefully they can work this all out behind closed doors before thinking about whether or not this is worth clarification.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit Could Be Hindered By A Case Against Bob Dylan

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...