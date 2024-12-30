Ice Spice Under Fire For Allegedly Stealing Megan Thee Stallion's Artwork And Using It For Her Deluxe Album

Some are outright labeling her a copycat, while others are doing their best to defend the Bronx femcee.

Ice Spice is under a microscope 24/7 these days. Honestly, though, it's pretty much been that way since her early hits like "Munch (Feelin' U)." Hip-hop fans have been skeptical of her ability to last in this industry for a number of reasons. Her limited lyricism, lack of originality, and repetitive nature are just a few of the things that most believe she has. At times it's gotten even beyond music for the Bronx rapper. Others are taking shots at her new physique and convincing themselves and others that she's on Ozempic. Overall, practically her entire career has mired in ridicule and even pure hatred.

So, it's not a shocker that people have another new issue with Ice Spice again. Over in the Twitter (X) world, there's some back-and-forth debating going on about album covers. Specifically, it's between her Y2K! deluxe artwork and Megan Thee Stallion's MEGAN tape. A user displayed a side-by-side comparison of the pink version of the I'm Just A Girl artwork and a shot of the H-Town femcee sprawled out on a similarly colored table.

People Might Be Confused When It Comes To This Ice Spice Debate

As you could imagine, a majority are accusing Ice Spice of blatantly stealing this idea. When looking at them, they are pretty much identical. However, based on the photo of Megan provided to us, it appears that this is a shot from her recent documentary. The subtitles underneath the photo are what sort of give that away. So, it instead looks like Ice Spice was inspired to recreate this part of the documentary and make it into the deluxe artwork.