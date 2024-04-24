Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users

It's no secret that Ice Spice is killing it these days, impressing her fans with her Coachella performances this month and gearing up to drop her new album, Y2K. While the Bronx-born baddie isn't dropping new music or showing off her moves onstage, she frequently gives fans a glimpse at her life on social media. Recently, however, a simple mirror selfie was received poorly by some of her followers due to the fact that she took it using an Android.

"Ice spice having an android is so turnoff," one Twitter/X user wrote yesterday, sparking a major debate. Now, other users are weighing in on the femcee's device of choice. While some agree that she should get an iPhone, others are coming to her defense.

Ice Spice's Android Is A "Turn Off," Some Fans Argue

Most agree that no longer liking Ice Spice only because she uses an Android is just silly. Interestingly enough, it appears as though she actually has an iPhone too. In several of her Instagram posts, she's seen holding it, so she may alternate between devices. Either way, a lot of commenters aren't happy, and luckily it's mostly due to the backlash she's receiving.

"Ice Spice is viral all because she has an ANDROID?!?!?! You mfs really need to reevaluate life lmao that’s ins*ne," one Twitter/X user writes. "Why do people actually care what kind of phones people have??" another wonders. She's yet to address the backlash surrounding her Android phone selfie.

Ice Spice Fans Defend Her Amid Android Outrage

What do you think of Ice Spice seemingly having an Android phone? What about all of the backlash she's receiving online for it? Do you agree that it's a turn-off, or are iPhone users just overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the rapper's phone down below.

