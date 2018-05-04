android
- TVParamount Plus Android TV: How To Watch, Streaming & MoreExplore the ease of setting up and enjoying a vast array of content on Paramount Plus via Android TV with our insightful guide.By Jake Skudder
- TVParamount Plus Android Phone And Tablet: How To Watch, Streaming And MoreExplore how to effortlessly set up and enjoy streaming on Paramount Plus using your Android phone or tablet with this straightforward guide.By Jake Skudder
- TechTikTok Was Secretly Collecting Data On Its Android App That Violated Google ProtocolWith TikTok currently fighting against an executive order ban in the U.S. by the Trump Administration, it now appears the popular app has come under even more scrutiny for collecting MAC addresses without user's consent.By Keenan Higgins
- TVNetflix's New Playback Speed Control Sparks Controversy With CreatorsNetflix is defending its decision. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechVine Successor, "Byte," Officially Launches, Set To Compete With TikTokHow will Byte compete with TikTok?By Cole Blake
- GamingMinecraft's Augmented-Reality Mobile Game Gets Release InfoA new augmented-reality Minecraft game is almost here.By Cole Blake
- LifeNintendo's New "Dr. Mario World" Game Shows Off Dope Real-Time Multiplayer Options90's babies rejoice.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBill Gates Cites The "Greatest Mistake" Of His CareerBill Gates resumes his career highs and failures. By Aida C.
- GamingApex Legends To Receive "Mobile Version" According To EAApex Legends is looking towards mobile gamers to keep their momentum going.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoundCloud Announces Instagram Integration On iOS & AndroidThe update makes sharing music that much easier.By Zaynab
- MusicTeyana Taylor Wears Transparent Jumpsuit In Axel Arigato X Samsung CampaignTeyana Taylor is the new face of the "Axel Arigato X Samsung" fashion editorial.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Fortnite" Beta For Android Finally Touches DownAndroid is finally joining the "Fortnite" party. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle" Update Allows Gamers To Summon PorungaThe Namekian dragon is coming to the mobile game. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Teases Generation Four Update With Two Year Anniversary Image"Pokemon GO" has been released for two years now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon Quest" Mobile Game Makes $3 Million In Its First WeekGotta catch em all.By Karlton Jahmal
- TechInstagram Stories Announces Music Feature To Celebrate 400 Million UsersUsed will be able to document the soundtrack to their life.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentInstagram Launches IGTV, Allows Users To Post Videos That Last 60 MinutesInstagram is stepping their video length up. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPornhub Creates Their Own VPN For Secure BrowsingGet ready for hours of secure and endless porn browsing. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Legends" For Android Debuts In The USAnother "Dragon Ball" game has hit the country.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite Mobile" Voice Chat Update & Android Launch Are Currently In DevelopmentIn "Fortnite," communication is key. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJohn Legend Can Now Speak To You Through Your Android PhoneJohn Legend will be one of the new voices added to Google Assistant. By Matthew Parizot
- LifeVine Replacement App "V2" Release Date Postponed IndefinitelyVine won't be coming back for the time being. By Matthew Parizot