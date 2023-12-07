Gaming
- MusicJoe Budden Theorizes Why Infamous Def Jam Video Game Hasn't Been RemadeJoe Budden hopes a new "Def Jam Vendetta" video game gets made.By Cole Blake
- SportsTyrese Haliburton's Latest Pre-Game Fit Compared To Iconic Video Game CharacterIs Haliburton entering his villain era?By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Wants To Be In "GTA 6"Smith would love to bring his signature style to an in-game radio station.By Ben Mock
- MusicBaby Keem NBA 2K24 Character Model Revealed, Fans Think It Doesn't Look Like HimFans were hoping for something better.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Had Doe Boy In Shock And Awe While Playing "Madden"LeBron James made it difficult on Doe Boy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Tecca Says He Wants To Make A Video Game Like "Grand Theft Auto"Lil Tecca wants to get into the video game industry.By Cole Blake
- MusicMetro Boomin Will Finish Future Collab Album Once He Is Done Playing This Video GameMetro is a busy man. By Alexander Cole
- Tech"GTA 6" Hacker Gets Life Sentence In "Secure Hospital"Arion Kurtaj was ruled to still be a threat to the general public due to his desire to commit more cybercrimes.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Death Stranding" Movie In The Works At A24Hideo Kojima that a live-action adaptation of his 2019 cerebral action game has been greenlit.By Ben Mock
- MusicWu-Tang Clan's RPG Xbox Game Gets New Details: ReportWu-Tang Clan's upcoming Xbox game will be an RPG with four-player co-op.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"Grand Theft Auto VI" Trailer: 5 Biggest RevealsA list of the biggest takeaways from the GTA 6 first look. By TeeJay Small
- MusicThe Weeknd Gets The "Fortnite" Treatment With Numerous Incredible In-Game SkinsFans are ready for the performance.By Alexander Cole