Wu-Tang Clan Announces New Game, "Wu-Tang Clan: Rise Of The Deceiver" Coming Summer 2026

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Wu-Tang Clan Concert In Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 02: Wu Tang Clan logo on stage at Espaco Unimed on April 2, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Wu-Tang Clan has released several video games in the early 2000s alongside starring in the Def Jam Vendetta franchise.

The Wu-Tang Clan returns to gaming after 25 years with the announcement of the upcoming fighting RPG with Brass Lion, titled Wu-Tang Clan: Rise of the Deceiver.

The video game showcased a teaser trailer at this year's annual Summer Game Festival. The new title marks a creative evolution for the iconic group while paying homage to their lasting cultural imprint.

Rise of the Deceiver is a four-player co-op action game set in a mythic world on the brink of collapse. Players wield supernatural powers gifted by Wu-Tang members to battle corrupting forces in combat inspired by kung fu classics and hip-hop lore.

The concept originated as an extension of Angel of Dust, a film project helmed by Ghostface Killah and directed by RZA. Brass Lion CEO Bryna Dabby Smith says the team “lifted narrative elements from the film and reimagined them in interactive form.”

Dabby Smith stresses the project isn’t a novelty but a work rooted in hip-hop’s ethos. “This isn’t set dressing,” she says. “It’s built by the culture, for the culture. Wu-Tang’s legacy is struggle, innovation, and storytelling.”

Wu-Tang Clan: Rise Of The Deceiver

The soundtrack reflects that mission. Instead of leaning on nostalgic hits, Brass Lion built a dynamic music engine that adapts to gameplay. Players hear reimagined versions of Wu-Tang classics—full orchestral arrangements, custom remixes, and new tracks that rework iconic samples.

“You're not just hearing the music,” says Dabby Smith. “You're experiencing it, reshaped in real time.”

Lead writer Evan Narcisse, a former game journalist, sees the game as an extension of hip-hop’s remix DNA. “We’re taking legacy and transforming it into something fresh,” he says.

The new game celebrates the group's return to gaming since making it's debt in 1999 with Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style. Its world, action, and ambition invite gamers across generations.

“Wu-Tang are superheroes,” says Narcisse. “Now, the game reflects that power.”

The video game's announcement supports the group's farewell tour, which kicked off this week.

