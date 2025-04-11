Wu-Tang Clan, Mathematics & Benny The Butcher Takes Us Back To 1975 In "Warriors Two, Cooley High"

“Warriors Two, Cooley High,” a outstanding centerpiece of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2025 album Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, captures the group’s legacy through raw imagery, cinematic references, and unflinching honesty. Produced by Mathematics and featuring commanding performances from Method Man and Benny the Butcher, the track is a visceral meditation on survival, legacy, and cultural memory. Lyrically, the track is dense. References stretch from blaxploitation cinema and jazz to ancestral pride and generational trauma. “Warriors Two, Cooley High” becomes a cipher, exciting each replay with new clues and emotional echoes. Every verse feels amazing, earned, and great in its intent.

Mathematics supplies a haunting backdrop—dusty samples, muted horns, and drums that crack like fractured pavement. The production feels rooted in Wu-Tang’s earliest foundations yet carries a modern sharpness. It doesn't imitate the past; it expands upon it. The beat serves not just as a canvas, but as a ghostly narrator, murmuring through every loop and snare. The title blends two iconic cultural landmarks: Warriors Two, the 1978 martial arts film, and Cooley High, the 1975 coming-of-age drama that chronicled Black youth in 1960s Chicago. Together, the allusion conjures a mythic mood—part kung fu parable, part streetwise elegy—setting the stage for a record that navigates the tension between violence and vulnerability, tradition and evolution.

In a landscape often driven by trends and algorithms, this song is an act of resistance. It reminds listeners of hip-hop’s capacity for depth, nuance, and cultural excavation. The Wu-Tang Clan isn’t chasing relevance—they’re extending a lineage. By merging myth with memory, the track honors its influences without becoming beholden to them.

"Warriors Two, Cooley High" - Wu-Tang Clan, Mathematics, Benny The Butcher

Quotable Lyrics

Sopranos don't get a cut, then you can't live

That shit I learned on my first state bid (my first one)

I took a brick and broke it down to 8 bigs

We drove and tripled that across the Golden Gate Bridge

Be smart, streets will shallow you if your not