Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics Reunite For Head-Nodding Banger "Mandingo"

With Wu-Tang Clan announcing their final tour, why not drop a fire new single, "Mandingo," amidst all of the hype?

Just last month, Wu-Tang Clan announced their send-off tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. Run The Jewels will be joining them on the road, and it will begin on June 6 in Baltimore. It will run through July 18, and they will be hitting tons of major markets along the way. Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and New York are just a few of them. It's sure to be a special moment for Wu-Tang and all of their fans, especially if this really is it. But for now, let's live in the moment and discuss "Mandingo." This is dirty soul, boom-bap banger with lots of charisma and energy. Each member brings hard-hitting flows, and the production is an absolute earworm. The guitar riff loop and background vocals really tie everything together. As soon as it starts, you'll be nodding your head all the way through.

Mathematics, RZA , Method Man , Raekwon , Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna are coming together to keep the energy high around Wu-Tang Clan . This weekend, the iconic Staten Island, New York hip-hop posse is back with "Mandingo," which is just their second single since 2023. It's believed that this track, as well as "Claudine," are both teasers for their next album. Per Genius, they are slated to drop their highly awaited tape, Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman. It's supposedly expected to hit streaming platforms April 12, so just over month away. Moreover, it's going to be produced by one of the group's in-house producers, Mathematics. Not entirely though, as RZA has production credits on "Mandingo" as well. Hopefully, this actually comes to light, especially following their recent news.

