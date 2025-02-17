The Wayans Family: From “Hated It!” To Highly Honored By The NAACP Awards

Some families pass down heirlooms. Some pass down businesses. The Wayans? They passed down comedy, cultural impact, and an unstoppable creative legacy. For over 40 years, they’ve been writing, directing, producing, and starring in some of the most influential—and hilarious—Black films and television shows ever made. They entertained us as individuals and a unit—and further, they changed the industry, kicked down doors, and built a blueprint for Black excellence in Hollywood.

Now, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, and Damon Wayans Jr. are stepping into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, a space reserved for true legends. From Lena Horne to Aretha Franklin, from Oprah Winfrey to Spike Lee, this honor has only been given to those who shaped culture in a way that can’t be ignored. And let’s be real—the Wayans didn’t just shape it, they flipped it on its head and made us laugh while doing it.

Additionally, this family’s fingerprints are all over Black entertainment. They made satire sharp, sketch comedy fearless, and blockbuster comedies unapologetically Black. In Living Color was their first big break that put the family on the map—a revolutionary sketch comedy show that carved the careers of several A-list entertainers. Scary Movie was a parody that came later, becoming a masterclass in upturning genres. Their films and TV shows fused funny with a societal call to arms, proving that Black comedians, Black writers, and Black stories deserved center stage.

On February 22, the Wayans Family will officially take their place in history at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Yet, before they do, let’s take a Black History Month moment to celebrate the comedic geniuses, trailblazers, and game-changers that make up this dynasty.

Keenen Ivory Wayans: The Mastermind Who Built A Comedy Empire

Before there was In Living Color and Scary Movie, before the name Wayans became synonymous with Black comedy, there was Keenen Ivory Wayans. He was the visionary who took a dream, a pen, and a whole lot of fearlessness to create generational fame and wealth for his family. However, even those who didn't carry the last name "Wayans" capitalized on his vision. He put an entire generation of Black comedians on TV screens across America. Also, without him, we might not have received Jim Carrey’s wild antics, Jamie Foxx’s smooth charm, or Jennifer Lopez’s first big break. That’s not an exaggeration—it’s In Living Color history. He broke Hollywood rules and created a show so bold, unapologetically Black, and culturally defining that it forced the industry to take notice.

But let’s rewind for a second. Keenen got his start in stand-up comedy, grinding his way through the New York scene before landing his first big break as a writer for Eddie Murphy’s Raw. That connection led to co-writing Robert Townsend's Hollywood Shuffle (1987), a satire on racism in the film industry that remains a cult classic. From there, Keenen did what no Black comedian had done before him—he created, produced, and starred in his own sketch comedy series, In Living Color (1990-1994), a show that bulldozed boundaries.

The show introduced us to Homey D. Clown, Damon Wayans’ disgruntled circus dropout who refused to “play the game.” It gave us Men on Film, the hilariously flamboyant movie critics played by Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier who rated films with an iconic “two snaps up.” And let’s not forget Fire Marshal Bill, Jim Carrey’s unhinged, safety-obsessed fire official who taught us everything we shouldn’t do in an emergency.

Following In Living Color, Keenen took his talents to the big screen, directing and writing the cult classic satire I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) and later producing the Scary Movie franchise, which remains one of the highest-grossing Black-led film franchises ever. He also directed the action-comedy hit A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) and worked on countless other projects that cemented his influence across multiple genres.

Without Keenen, the Wayans empire doesn’t happen. Without Keenen, sketch comedy doesn’t look the same. Moreover, without Keenen, Hollywood might have stayed a lot less funny, a lot less Black, and a lot less fearless. Thankfully, he opened doors and kicked them off the hinges, letting the whole culture walk through. And for that, we salute him.

Damon Wayans Sr.: The Comedic Chameleon Who Left No Joke Untold

If Keenen Ivory Wayans built the house, then Damon Wayans Sr. made sure every room was filled with laughter. The man is a living, breathing joke factory, a performer so versatile that he could deliver a joke with a raised eyebrow, a slick smirk, or a perfectly timed punchline—and it would still land every time. However, before he was one of TV’s funniest dads, Damon was a kid from Harlem with a knack for turning everyday struggles into comedy gold. He took that talent from the stand-up circuit to the big leagues, getting his first big break as a writer and performer on In Living Color.

When In Living Color wrapped, Damon didn’t slow down—he leveled up. He starred in films like The Last Boy Scout (1991) alongside Bruce Willis, showing that he had action-star charisma to match his comedic chops. He then created and starred in My Wife and Kids (2001-2005), a sitcom that became a Black household staple. As Michael Kyle, Damon redefined the TV dad, giving us a father figure who was funny, sarcastic, and full of life lessons, but still kept it 100 percent real.

In the 2000s, Damon reinvented himself once again, creating and starring in My Wife and Kids (2001-2005), a sitcom that showcased his range as both a comedian and a father figure. The show, which ran for five successful seasons, remains one of the few Black-led sitcoms to truly resonate across generations. He proves that comedy can be both ruthless and brilliant. He pushed boundaries, shattered expectations, and made sure Black comedy was never watered down or played safe. His work lives on in every comedian who refuses to hold back and in every joke that makes us uncomfortable in the best way. He didn’t play the game. He made the game funnier. And that’s why Damon Wayans Sr. is forever a legend.

Marlon Wayans: The High-Energy Jokester Who Became A Hollywood Star

Many comedians play it safe, but Marlon Wayans does the absolute most every time he steps on screen. With his wild physical comedy, rapid-fire delivery, and fearless approach to the ridiculous, Marlon carved out his own lane as one of the most electrifying performers in the Wayans family. He started out as the goofy little brother in the Wayans comedy empire, but he quickly proved he could hold his own. Soon, he became a box office draw, a sitcom favorite, and one of Hollywood’s most sought-after forces.

Marlon first gained recognition alongside Shawn in their WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. (1995-1999), where his over-the-top antics and unpredictable energy turned the show into a fan-favorite. However, it was Scary Movie (2000) that launched him into superstardom. From there, Marlon's reputation only increased with roles in White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and A Haunted House (2013). His performances in Requiem for a Dream (2000) and Respect (2021) also showed a depth that Hollywood wasn’t expecting. Whether he’s making us laugh uncontrollably or surprising us with his range, Marlon has mastered the art of keeping audiences on their toes. And if he's feeling froggy, he gives Soulja Boy a run for his money on social media.

Shawn Wayans: The Smooth Operator Of The Wayans Dynasty

Shawn Wayans is seen as the cool and collected, effortlessly funny counterbalance to Marlon. His laid-back delivery and sharp comedic timing has helped him play a major role in some of the biggest and most culturally significant projects in the Wayans family's history. While he might not be as loud or physically outrageous as his younger brother, Shawn’s writing skills have made him a crucial force in some of the most successful comedies of the past few decades.

Shawn first gained recognition on In Living Color as a DJ before proving himself as a standout performer. But it was The Wayans Bros. that made him a household name. Playing the smooth, street-smart brother opposite Marlon’s goofball energy, Shawn became a sitcom favorite. Then came the Scary Movie franchise, where he starred in and also co-wrote the first two films.

Shawn’s comedic legacy shows that comedy isn’t just about being funny—it’s also about timing, creativity, and knowing when to push the envelope. Though he’s taken a step back from mainstream Hollywood in recent years, his contributions to Black sitcom history, parody films, and modern comedy are undeniable.

Kim Wayans: The Scene-Stealer Who Deserved More Spotlights

In a family full of comedic heavyweights, Kim Wayans was the secret weapon. She is the powerhouse performer who could take any role, any skit, and any punchline and make it unforgettable. She has an unmatched physicality and a voice that could shift from sweet to ridiculous in a second. Moreover, she wasn’t just one of the funniest members of the Wayans dynasty—she was one of the funniest women in comedy, period. Yet, she never quite got the leading-lady status she deserved.

Anyone who watched In Living Color knows that Kim was a force. She portrayed the famous character Benita Butrell, the neighborhood gossip who swore she wasn’t one to talk (before spilling everybody’s business). There was also the impersonation of stars like Oprah Winfrey, which has gone down in comedy history. Kim could hold her own alongside her brothers and stand toe-to-toe with comedy legends. She wasn’t just riding the Wayans family wave—she was making her own.

Kim also would make appearances in her brothers' films, as well. While she continued to pop up in Wayans family projects like Don’t Be a Menace… and Dance Flick, she also highlighted her dramatic chops in films like Pariah (2011), where she played a conflicted mother struggling with her daughter's sexuality. It's clear that Kim Wayans never played the background, even when Hollywood didn’t give her the front seat. She made her mark, made us laugh, and made it clear that she was never just “one of the Wayans.”

Damon Wayans Jr.: The Next Generation’s Comedy Heavyweight

Carrying the Wayans name in Hollywood is like stepping onto the court with Jordan’s last name on your jersey—expectations are sky-high. However, Damon Wayans Jr. never tried to be his father; instead, he forged his own path while still honoring the family’s legacy. He set out to prove himself to be one of the funniest actors of his generation, and he's reached his goal.