Usher Wins "Entertainer Of The Year" At NAACP Image Awards, Reunites With Keke Palmer

You probably know what went down between them at the R&B star's Vegas residency, yet he was focused on his President's Award.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
55th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Usher had a lot to celebrate last night (Saturday, March 16) at the NAACP Image Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year and the President's Award. The 55th annual ceremony saw him take the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and accept the latter accolade from the organization's president and CEO, Derrick Johnson. The R&B superstar's acceptance speech was largely a tribute to his mother Jonnetta Patton for her support, inspiration, and hard work. Specifically, he mentioned how she inspired him to reach the world through art and fought against a male-dominated space to become a successful businesswoman who got her son the best deal possible.

Not only that, but Usher extended this praise to women in the industry at large, whom he rightfully declared receive insufficient recognition for their contributions. The one and only Oprah Winfrey gave him the Entertainer of the Year award, for which Coleman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and Keke Palmer were also nominated. Speaking of Keke, she actually reunited with the Dallas native at this ceremony. For those unaware, their interaction at one of his Vegas residency shows resulted in a high-profile split between her and her partner Darius Jackson, plus a lot of pop culture discussion and drama.

Usher's Big Wins & Speeches At The NAACP Image Awards

But ironically enough, it was this residency -– plus a new album, a Super Bowl halftime show, and much more -– which nabbed Usher this Entertainer of the Year award. In terms of other awards, the Queen Latifah-hosted event also honored Fantasia Barrino for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, The Color Purple for Best Motion Picture, and more. Also, this celebration follows some more partying for the Oscars last weekend, so the Confessions star is having a great time these days. Hopefully it's an energy that he can keep rolling throughout 2024.

Keke Palmer Meets The R&B Star Again After Residency Drama

Meanwhile, the rumor mill will tell you that Keke's already moved on from Jackson, although this is largely unconfirmed. Regardless, it was curious to see them meet again, and even more heartening to see the NAACP celebrate them both. Congrats to all the winners and nominees; this year will be even better, and so on and so on. For more news and the latest updates on Usher and Keke Palmer, check back in with HNHH.

