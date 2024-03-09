Usher, Busta Rhymes & Teyana Taylor Join Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Bash

The Academy Awards are almost upon us, and a slew of A-list celebrities chose to party in Hollywood ahead of Sunday night (March 10). Moreover, Usher, Busta Rhymes, and Teyana Taylor were among many in attendance for a pre-Oscars bash at the "Godfather" mansion in Beverly Hills on Friday night (March 8) for the William Morris Endeavor talent agency. Others that were there included John Legend, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and many more. Of course, as one of the entertainment industry's biggest nights that encompasses a lot of different areas of it, it's no surprise that many hip-hop artists have won big at the ceremony before.

While there's not much of that this year, it will still be interesting to see if Oppenheimer ends up sweeping or if there will be some surprise picks. But Teyana Taylor is definitely one who could win big at the Oscars one day, as her creative strides extend far beyond just music. She is very prolific and beloved in the film industry, and is actually shooting a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio at press time. Hopefully the multi-hyphenate singer will one day grace that stage and accept the result of yet another big step in her trajectory.

Pre-Oscars Party At The Beverly Estate: Watch Clips

As for Usher, his big Super Bowl halftime show might win him an Emmy in one of the televised performance categories, but we don't know how he would fare at the Oscars. Of course, he's as good as writing, performing, and recording songs as ever, so we're sure that he could get a nomination in the music categories one day. If you need contemporary proof of that, look no further than the Dallas native's recently expanded album COMING HOME. Then try to tell anyone that he doesn't at least have the potential to get that little golden statue for a big movie song or soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes' talent warrants all the awards in the world, and whatever he does with his career will be a treat. In fact, he just announced that his rap group, Flipmode Squad, will drop their first new album in over twenty years. Let's see whether the Oscars this Sunday results in any more comeback announcements. For more news and the latest curious updates on the crossover between pop culture, R&B, and rap, come back to HNHH.

