Chris Brown Puts Alleged Usher Beef To Rest, Praises Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you remember some of the wildest gossip from 2023, you may recall an alleged brawl that went down between Chris Brown and Usher at the former's 34th birthday party. Moreover, this allegedly stemmed from the latter trying to calm Brown down after disrespecting Teyana Taylor, although the actual details are quite muddy. Afterwards, Breezy performed at the Dallas native's Lovers & Friends festival as planned, so it seems like things weren't that serious or true to begin with. Now, we have another piece of evidence that gives credence to that idea. It's in the form of a simple fire emoji that the "Beautiful People" singer posted on his Instagram Story, tagging the Confessions legend in it.

Of course, this is likely in reference to Usher's Super Bowl halftime show last night (Sunday, February 11). While it wasn't an absolutely uncontested hit in many's eyes, the public consensus seems to be a pretty enthusiastic thumbs-up. Yet this reopens the conversation about alleged beef with Chris Brown, even though it's been almost a year since their supposed altercation. We know that the two still hold a lot of respect for each other as artists and performers, so maybe this was all just a big misunderstanding.

Chris Brown Gives Usher His Props

"You’re a legend, we love you, we're going to continue lifting you up, man," Usher told Chris Brown during his Las Vegas residency in late 2022. With that in mind, it stands to reason that whatever issue the two had during that birthday party was just momentary. But as two R&B stars with a similar skillset and slightly separate generations, one can't deny that there's a competitive aspect to their bond, too. Looks like that'll just be an artistic one, and that there's no reason to tussle over it.

In fact, back when Verzuz was a more prominent series, both fans and the artists themselves debated on who would win between them. Maybe we'll see that showdown one day, and it would definitely be a win-win scenario for fans. Who are you putting money on? Let us know in the comments section down below. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Usher and Chris Brown.

