Usher has held the crown as one of the greatest R&B acts to ever live. The impact of his legendary status helped cultivate other iconic artists like Justin Bieber and Chris Brown. Many fans championed for Usher and CB to engage in a hit for hit song battle via Verzuz earlier this year — however, the Confessions singer made it known that he is one of one.

Back in July, Usher responded to the possibility of him doing a Verzuz battle with Brown, telling E!, “There’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

Despite the friendly competition, Chris showed up to celebrate Usher on his 44th birthday at the Nomad Library in Vegas over the weekend. The celebration came just hours after Usher’s performance during his Las Vegas residence, in which he invited CB on stage to give him his flowers, while showering him with praise.

“You’re a legend. We love you. We gon’ continue lifting you up man,” Usher said as he embraced Brown in front of the crowd. Following the heartwarming moment, the two partied it up at a Vegas strip club, while taking group pics and making it rain on the dancers.

Aside from Chris, Usher’s star studded birthday weekend also included appearances by Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox — who DJ’ed the birthday — as well as Anita Baker, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the Atlanta legend.

Polow Da Don, Keith Thomas, Hazel E, Kendrick Sampson, Floyd Mayweather and Johntá Austin also stopped by to celebrate Usher’s big night. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.