- MusicUsher & Jennifer Goicoechea: Relationship TimelineUsher put on a show, left us speechless, and tied the knot all in the space of a week.
By Demi Phillips
- MixtapesUSHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)""Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsHow Many Kids Does Usher Have?The King of R&B is a proud father!By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentUsher Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarUsher's empire strikes a harmonious chord, amassing a staggering net worth, solidifying his reign as a true music industry powerhouse.By Jake Skudder
- MusicUsher "Coming Home" Review30 years into his career, and Usher’s comeback is only the beginning.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBoosie Badazz Doubles Down On Usher Super Bowl CriticismsHe also claims that the encounter wasn't planned.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUSHER Discloses Longing Desire To Work With Justin Timberlake On New MusicUSHER called Justin "an amazing performer."By Zachary Horvath
- SneakersUsher Wears Custom Air Jordan 4 "Chrome" For Super BowlUsher's kicks have been revealed.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicUSHER Returns To Atlanta, Receives Phoenix Award & A Spot On Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of FameThe city of Atlanta showered USHER with well-deserved praise. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsWho Is Usher's Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea? A Look At Big-Wig Music ExecJennifer Goicoechea may not be a household name, though her relationship with Usher spans over 5 years, and two lovely children.By TeeJay Small
- MusicUsher's "Coming Home" Features, RankedUsher holds down the majority of
"Coming Home" on his own, but there are also numerous guest features.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHow Many Grammys Does Usher Have?Usher has been nominated for nearly two-dozen Grammy's making him one of the most celebrated R&B artists in the Academy. By TeeJay Small
- SportsJustin Bieber Did Not Perform At Super Bowl LVIII With USHER, Here's WhyThe longtime friends have numerous collaborations. So why did they not hit the field together? By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTameka Foster Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Stylist Worth?Explore Tameka Foster's influential journey in fashion and philanthropy, highlighting her contributions and impact on the industry & beyond.By Rain Adams
