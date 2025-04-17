Bobby Brown Picks Chris Brown Over Usher As The Closet R&B Singer To Today's Michael Jackson

Bobby Brown, the King, weighs in on the trendy debate if Usher or Chris Brown is the next Michael Jackson.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Brown, who has a history with the Jacksons, stepped into the debates: who, if anyone, has come close to matching the King of Pop. The R&B icon didn’t hesitate with his answer. For Brown, the torchbearer of Jackson’s legacy isn’t up for debate—it’s Chris Brown.

"Chris Brown is a dancer, a singer, a full performer," Brown said with certainty. "He gets on that stage and gives you everything. You have to respect it."

His endorsement came without caveat. While he acknowledged Usher’s polished showmanship and longstanding influence, Bobby drew a clear distinction. "I gotta go with Chris. He’s the closest anyone has come to Michael. Nobody’s doing it like him."

Brown’s praise wasn’t just offhand. It came with generational weight, a recognition from one of R&B’s foundational voices to a modern-day superstar who’s spent nearly two decades in the spotlight.

Chris Brown, now in his mid-30s, has built a career defined by relentless performances, intricate choreography, and a catalogue that straddles pop and R&B with ease. Still, Bobby noted that the comparison remains aspirational. “He’s not there yet, but he’s young. He still has time to close that gap.”

Bobby Brown On Chris Brown or Usher Today's Michael Jackson

The conversation turned reflective when Brown spoke about his connection to Usher. Long before the Grammy wins and Vegas residencies, a teenage Usher spent time learning from Brown.

“My security guard brought him around the studio. He was always there, just soaking it in,” Brown recalled.

He described seeing Usher evolve from a wide-eyed kid into a polished entertainer who has become a pillar of the genre. “I’ve known Usher since he was 12. He’s handled himself with class and taken care of his business.”

Still, when it comes to the crown left by Michael Jackson, Bobby sees Chris as the artist who dances closest to the flame. It’s a co-sign that carries weight, especially from a performer who once ruled the same stages with his own blend of rebellion, rhythm, and raw charisma.