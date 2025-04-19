Bobby Brown Remembers Irv Gotti's Million Dollar Payment For Ja Rule's "Thug Lovin" Feature

A scene in the BET's Bobby Brown Story, retells the reunion of Brown and his older brother built on the singer's request to be on Ja Rule's new song, "Thug Lovin."

The Kang recently opened up about a moment that blended spectacle, fear, and unexpected generosity. In a new interview on Club Shay Shay, the R&B icon revealed that the late Irv Gotti paid him $1 million to appear in Ja Rule’s 2002 video for “Thug Lovin’.” What might’ve seemed like a typical cameo turned into one of the most nerve-wracking moments of Brown’s career—and a testament to Gotti’s unwavering commitment to uplifting artists.

Brown, now 56, recalled how the Murder Inc. co-founder extended the generous offer without hesitation. He spoke of Gotti with reverence, describing him as someone who relished helping others shine. “Irv was a special cat,” Brown said. “He loved seeing people win. And he made sure you got what you deserved.”

In “Thug Lovin’,” Brown joins Ja Rule in a high-octane entrance, stepping off a helicopter onto a rooftop before making their way to a nightclub. But behind the camera, Brown was in panic mode. A fear of heights, whipping winds, and the precarious setting pushed him to his limit.

“Coming off that helicopter was the scariest moment of my life,” he admitted. “I told myself, ‘You have to nail this take, because you’re not doing it twice.’” .

Bobby Brown Remembers Irv Gotti

Gotti, whose real name was Irving Lorenzo, died on February 5 after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke. He was 54. According to his brother Chris, it was his second stroke within a year.

Years of untreated diabetes contributed to his deteriorating health. “He never liked going to doctors,” Chris explained in a recent interview. "Got diagnosed late. Didn’t believe it. He was eating Chinese food, playing poker with friends—and it just hit.”

Gotti’s death marked the end of an era. As a visionary behind Murder Inc., he helped shape the sound of early-2000s hip-hop and R&B.

From Ja Rule and Ashanti to DMX, Gotti’s touch was everywhere. His instincts weren’t just musical—they were human. He saw potential and invested in it.

Brown’s recollection isn’t just about a payday or a music video. It’s a glimpse into how Gotti moved—quietly, generously, and with purpose.

In an industry that often forgets its players, Gotti made sure artists felt seen and compensated. His legacy won’t be measured in record sales alone, but in the lives he impacted.