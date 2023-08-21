ja rule
- MusicJa Rule Claims 50 Cent Had An Order Of Protection During Their FeudJa and 50 are back at it on Twitter.ByDanilo Castro4.0K Views
- MusicJa Rule Continues To Reflect On 50 Cent & G-Unit Beef Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar FeudWhereas Ye inserted himself into this beef on wax, Ja Rule is instead taking the commentator approach as a veteran voice in rap beef.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.0K Views
- Pop CultureJa Rule & 50 Cent Beef: Ja Recalls Allegedly Beating Fif During Fight, Says Feud Is "One-Sided"The "Always On Time" hitmaker got a lot of his chest while talking to Piers Morgan this week.ByHayley Hynes6.0K Views
- ViralDid Joe Budden Or Ja Rule Have The Better "It Up" Song? Fans DebateThreads lit up with arguments for either "Pump It Up" or "Livin' It Up," two massive early 2000s hits for East Coast hip-hop.ByGabriel Bras Nevares969 Views
- MusicJa Rule & Hitmaka Join Forces For Studio SessionAmid recent news that the New York MC is gearing up another album coming soon, it's no surprise that the prolific producer joined the party.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.7K Views
- MusicJa Rule Offers Ashanti Parenting Advice Amid Pregnancy RumorsThe New York rapper had a very simple, kind of obvious, but nonetheless important piece of advice for her and Nelly.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.0K Views
- MusicJa Rule's New Label Deal "Worth $100 Million," He Alleges While Telling "Haters" To "SMD"Ja had plenty of passionate messages to get off his chest about critics on Twitter today.ByHayley Hynes6.7K Views
- MusicNelly Does A Ja Rule Impression While Joining Ashanti On StageFans were impressed with his accuracy. ByLavender Alexandria2.0K Views
- MusicJa Rule Speaks On Stake-Bound Performance That 50 Cent Clowned Upon"I feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot for this industry," the New York rapper expressed of his controversial performance.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1271 Views
- MusicJa Rule Takes Shots At 50 Cent's Mic Throw In Now Deleted Instagram PostJa and 50 are re-igniting their long running beef. ByLavender Alexandria2.0K Views
- MusicIrv Gotti Explains Why The Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Collab Album Never HappenedThe mythical collaborative album was held back by Jay-Z himself.ByLavender Alexandria4.5K Views
- SportsAdam22 Warns Dillon Danis About Dissing Ja Rule, Exposes Him For DMing Lena The PlugThe Dillon Danis saga gets weirder.ByAlexander Cole10.2K Views