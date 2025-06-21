Ja Rule Pays Tribute To Irv Gotti During Summer Jam Set

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 154 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Tribute Irv Gotti Summer Jam Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Ja Rule performs on the Earth Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ja Rule and Irv Gotti made some truly classic hip-hop in the 2000s and beyond, and Ja didn't experience this bittersweet moment alone.

Irv Gotti sadly passed away from a stroke last February, leaving his Murder Inc. family like Ja Rule to celebrate his life and legacy under the circumstances. He recently did so in a big way during his HOT 97 Summer Jam set, and brought Jadakiss, Charli Baltimore, Lloyd, and more.

According to app, Ja performed a lot of classic 2000s Murder Inc. hits on Friday (June 20) at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. "Irv crafted the soundtrack to the 2000s," Ja Rule said of Irv Gotti in a pre-recorded segment. "He never stopped pushing the culture forward." The performance included hits like "New York," "I'm Real," "Put It On Me," and "Always On Time."

Other hot names on the Summer Jam lineup included GloRilla, Gunna, Jim Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Cash Cobain, Kash Doll, and many more. Asake and Ayra Starr also switched things up genre-wise, and Meek Mill emerged during Capo's set as a special guest performer. He treated audiences to an impromptu version of his classic hit "Dreams And Nightmares," which was electric to see.

Read More: Diddy Trial's Prosecutors Release Alleged Instructions For Male Escorts At "Freak-Offs"

Irv Gotti Tribute

"I felt he was getting better," Ja Rule said of Irv Gotti's passing during a Breakfast Club appearance. "Something happened. I think he had like a mini-stroke, and went back to see the doctor. And then it just kind of, his health just started kind of deteriorating from there. And it just kind of happened fast, and I'm like, 'God damn.' But again, it puts things in perspective. It puts life in perspective, it puts health in perspective, it puts money in perspective."

"We all out here chasing the money, the this, the that," he continued. "Money ain't nothing if your health ain't good."

Elsewhere, Ja Rule still has to deal with beefs, as his long-running saga with 50 Cent only got more contentious after Irv Gotti's passing. He said that he almost went "nuclear" on Fif for disrespecting the producer and executive after he passed away. Since then, things have been much more positive, as this Summer Jam set shows. It's a tough tragedy to handle, but Irv's loved ones will keep his spirit alive.

Read More: Brendan Paul Alleges Diddy Told Employees To Act Like Members Of “Seal Team 6”

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule Irv Gotti Death Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death 1373
Ja Rule Irv Gotti Tribute Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Leads Moving Irv Gotti Tribute Weeks After His Passing 527
2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup Hip Hop News Music Gunna, GloRilla, Jim Jones & More Lead The 2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup 1.8K
WEtv Celebrates The Premieres Of Growing Up Hip Hop New York And Untold Stories Of Hip Hop Music Ja Rule And Def Jam Break Silence On Tragic Passing Of Irv Gotti 10.3K