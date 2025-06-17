Ja Rule Relentlessly Trolls 50 Cent With Diddy Trial Speculation

Ja Rule's Amber & Opal Whiskey Launch & Charlie Fox NY Tasting Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Ja Rule attends Ja Rule's Amber &amp; Opal Whiskey Launch &amp; Charlie Fox NY Tasting Party on March 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Ja Rule has found another excuse to take aim at his longtime rival, 50 Cent, as Diddy's trial continues i New York City.

Ja Rule shared a pair of posts on social media, last week, taking aim at his long-time rival, 50 Cent. The posts in question referenced unverified rumors about the rapper's ex, Daphne Joy, allegedly testifying in Diddy's criminal trial under a pseudonym. One of the posts shared a series of pictures of 50 and Joy while the other was a clip from an interview between DJ Akademiks and Wack 100. He quote-tweeted the posts with laughing emojis.

As for the first post, it shows images of 50 and Joy taking pictures on the beach with the caption, "50 was in love." The two appear to be all smiles. The second post features Akademiks and Wack theorizing about Diddy's trial and 50's reaction to it. "They might have exposed Kanye check it out. What 50s baby mom admitted she was in a freak off with another rapper and his wife, but it wasn't Diddy," Akademiks alleged in the clip, as caught by Sportskeeda. The allegation prompts Wack 100 to respond: "50 can say what he wants, but this sh*t is f*cking with him."

Fans shared plenty of laughs at 50's expense in the replies to Rule's post. "Ja!!! Enjoy this. Justice finally for Irv Gotti. 50 cent has always been a clown," one user wrote. Rule traded shots with 50, earlier this year, following the death of the Murder Inc. co-founder. 50 had made disrespectful comments about the matter on The Breakfast Club. "@50cent SUCK MY D*CK you b*tch a** n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!" Rule wrote online afterward. "N***a you're a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash TV shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash n***a you the garbage man."

Diddy Trial Day 25

Diddy's trial is continuing on Tuesday with more witness testimony. According to CNN, DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, is currently on the stand.

Monday marked a dramatic day in the trial, with Judge Arun Subramanian dismissing one of the jurors over inconsistent answers about his residency. He was replaced by a 57-year-old man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County.

